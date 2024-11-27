Amazon's all-new Echo Show 15 and 21 are down to record-low prices for Black Friday

Black Friday is all about finding deals on the stuff you really want and considering the pace at which new gadgets get unveiled; it’s sometimes the first chance to score the latest and greatest at a discount. We’ve seen savings on Apple’s new iMac and even on the Fire TV Omni Mini-LED family, but now Amazon’s just discounted the new Echo Shows that only dropped eight days ago.

Yes, the all-new Echo Show 15 and brand new Echo Show 21 – yes, a smart display with a 21-inch display – are down to their lowest prices ever at $269.99 (originally $299.99) and $359.99 (originally $399.99). That’s a fresh 10% discount for each, which isn’t the largest, but if you’ve been eying Amazon’s latest smart screens, it’s a chance to get them cheaper.

Amazon Echo Show 15: was $299.99 now $269.99 at Amazon With a 15.6-inch 1080p screen, the Echo Show 15 enlarges the classic Alexa smart display experience. With the included wall mount, you can easily place it and use it as a smart family hub. Via built-in widgets and apps, you can check the weather, ask topical questions, play your favorite videos on YouTube or Prime Video, and view your favorite photos.

Amazon Echo Show 21: was $399.99 now $359.99 at Amazon The Echo Show 21 quite literally supersizes the Alexa smart display experience, stretching it to 21 inches. If you opt to wall mount it, the Echo Show 21 could truly act as a modern kitchen TV thanks to a built-in Fire TV interface and a remote that comes in the box. Right now, you can score it for the lowest price ever at $359.99 on Amazon.

Both can double be wall-mounted or placed on a stand that is sold separately, but the idea is that they supersize the Alexa with a screen experience. When you ask the assistant questions, it can pair audible responses with visuals. Further, the Echo Show 15 and 21 can be a family hub for sharing photos or viewing a calendar. But considering the sizes, you can also watch TV thanks to a built-in Fire TV interface.

The main difference is that the Echo Show 15 has a 15.6" Full-HD 1080p display, and the Echo Show 21 has a 21-inch screen at the same resolution. Both run the same interface and are powered by an Amazon-made processor. Plus, both can help connect smart home devices and make the setup easier, as they're both hubs.

Amazon has also promised to improve the audio on the built-in speakers, which should add more oomph. Additionally, with the integrated camera, you can take video calls on either the Echo Show 15 or Echo Show 21. Like previous Echo Shows – including the Echo Show 10—it will work to keep you in the frame on these calls.

If you aren't in the market for a new smart display or are waiting for the rumored Apple one, check out our other favorite Black Friday sales below.