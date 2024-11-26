Not a typo – Amazon's all-new Omni Mini-LED Fire TV is up to $320 off for Black Friday

Amazon only launched the Fire TV Omni Mini-LED series on November 14, 2024. Even so, just ahead of Black Friday – which officially kicks off on November 29 – the online giant just discounted its newest TV by up to $320.

That’s right; you can save on Amazon’s latest Fire TV televisions that aim to improve the viewing experience with the power of Mini LEDs, for what it promises is its best picture quality from as many as 1,344 dimming zones. And whether you need a 55-, 65-, 75-, or 85-inch TV, each Fire TV Omni Mini-LED TV is discounted and down to its lowest price ever.

Beyond the picture experience, you also get hands-free control via Alexa from built-in microphones, and with a Fire TV interface built-in, you’ll get easy access to all the major streaming services, including Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Max.

Considering that Amazon’s Omni Mini-LED Fire TV is brand new, there is no telling how long this discount will last, so if you’re keen to get one, now’s the time. The 55-inch is now just $689.99 (originally $819.99), while the 85-inch is down to just $1,779.99 (originally $2,099.99).

While we haven't tested Amazon's latest Fire TV Omni Mini-LED televisions yet, the specs on paper and its place in the market show that it aims to win the budget and mid-range part of the market. It is likely to be a compelling competitor against the likes of Hisense, TCL, and lower-range Samsung models.

Amazon's other Fire TV models, like 2023's Fire TV Omni QLED, tested well in our review, scoring four stars. TechRadar called it "one of the best-featured cheap 4K TVs you can buy" and noted that it didn't fail to surprise with "very good picture quality," among other features. Chances are the new Mini-LED offering will pack a picture quality punch above this, as it includes new AI-powered Intelligent Picture Technology, which will adjust visual settings in real-time based on what you're watching.

Of course, it's loaded with other smarts like hands-free Alexa control for the entire experience, and a Fire TV interface means access to a ton of content out of the box, assuming you have the correct logins.

If you're not interested in a new TV this Black Friday for a steal, check out the other top deals to shop right now ahead.