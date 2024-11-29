I'm a Black Friday expert: here are the 53 Walmart Black Friday deals worth buying today

Walmart Black Friday deals (Image credit: Future)

The big day is finally here and the annual Walmart Black Friday deals are offering record-low prices across the retailer's vast inventory. Regardless of whether you're on the hunt for a cheap appliance, a big screen TV, or a new laptop, today's Walmart Black Friday deals are offering exceptional value.

As TechRadar's Deals Editor, I've already found record-low prices on AirPods Pro, Samsung TVs, Dyson vacuums, and many more models from leading brands. Naturally, I've been rounding up all my favorite Walmart Black Friday deals into an extensive list right here on this page - and I'll be adding to my recommendations as the day rolls on.

Below you can see all of today's best Walmart Black Friday deals laid out into easy to navigate sections. At the top of the page you'll find my favorites as well as an overview of today's sale. At the bottom, you'll find my live updates where I'll be deep-diving into some of my favorites as well as providing unbiased buying advice to our readers.

As TechRadar's Deals Editor, I've advised our readers on the best Black Friday deals for over four years now. In that time, I've helped thousands of people get the best product for their needs - mostly based on our extensive list of reviews and buying guides here at TechRadar.

My favorite Walmart Black Friday deals

Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49 at Walmart You can score a rare 50% discount on a one-year Walmart Plus membership ahead of this year's Black Friday sale. That lowers the price from $98 to $49, making it significantly cheaper than Amazon Prime by $90. As well as early access to Black Friday deals, Walmart Plus membership perks include free grocery delivery, free shipping with no minimum order value, a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, free tire repairs, and more.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $154 at Walmart This is $12 cheaper than AirPods Pro 2 have ever been, and I expect this deal won't last long. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort. The previous lowest price was $169, so absolutely do not miss this deal – they're fantastic value for this price.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $599 at Walmart While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $699 previously, Walmart has beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $100. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $887 at Walmart Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Black Friday purchase, and the 55-inch model just dropped to a jaw-dropping price of $887. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This is a new record-low price that won't budge on Black Friday proper.

Gourmia All-in-One 14-Quart Air Fryer: was $99 now $50 at Walmart This Gourmia Air fryer oven, on sale for only $50, briefly sold out earlier this week, but it's back—for now. The 14-quart air fryer features 28 preset cooking functions and includes two baskets, a rotisserie spit and rotisserie lift tool, and a large window so you can monitor your cooking.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim: was $499 now $374 at Walmart With a disc drive, you can play either physical games or the digital route with the standard PlayStation 5 Slim. You can also access any PS5-capable titles, plus select tiles for previous consoles. This way, you can play your Sony favorites, and you'll get the mighty DualSense Controller included in the box.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 at Walmart The Ninja Creami ice cream maker will surely be a Black Friday best-seller due to its popularity at recent holiday sales, and Walmart has the appliance down to a record-low price. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 now $149 at Walmart Today's Black Friday deal on the budget Apple Watch SE for $149 is a new record-low price and beats Amazon's current offer by $20. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

KitchenAid 5.5 qt Stand Mixer: was $449.99 now $279 at Walmart KitchenAid is a mainstay in the Bake Off tent and still the leader when it comes to high-quality stand mixers, but they come with hefty upfront cost. It comes with a stainless steel bowl and three attachments for mixing, kneading, and beating – everything the amateur or intermediate baker needs for the kitchen. Today's deal is one of the cheapest you'll find for a KitchenAid mixer.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $519.99 now $279.99 at Walmart If you're on a budget but still want a high-end vacuum, Dyso's V8 Absolute is a fantastic option at just $279.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Walmart Get the best compact, single-serve blender for under $50 at Walmart's Black Friday sale. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.

Walmart Black Friday deals: TVs

Hisense 55-inch R6 Series 4K UHD Roku TV: was $278 now $178 at Walmart Walmart is known for its stunningly low prices on TVs during Black Friday, and this 2024 Hisense set might be the best deal I've seen. For just $178, you get 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku operating system for easy streaming. This is an incredible offer and I don't expect it will be around for long.

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart Big-screen budget TVs are always popular during Walmart's Black Friday sale, and this 65-inch display from Onn. is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

LG 65-inch B3 4K UHD OLED Smart TV: was $1,299.99 now $998 at Walmart If you're looking for an OLED TV on a budget, you won't get much better than LG's 65-inch B3 OLED TV, which is on sale for its lowest price yet. The LG B3 delivers an exceptional picture, thanks to the OLED display and LG's α7 AI Processor Gen6, which results in deep contrasts and rich colors. You're also getting Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for superior sound, excellent gaming features, and smart capabilities with webOS 23.

Walmart Black Friday deals: Gaming consoles

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: was $299 now $249 at Walmart Nintendo comes out with a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle almost every year, and they always represent killer value. You get a Nintendo Switch console, one of its best games, and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online for multiplayer play. Overall, this is a roughly $130 saving compared to the original retail price.

Sony PS5 Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle (digital): was $449.99 now $374 at Walmart If you're not fussed about owning physical media, this should be the PlayStation 5 bundle for you, also giving you a whopping $75.99 off. And, despite the even cheaper price, you'll still get all the great Fortnite unlockables that come bundled with the Disc Edition. Bargain!

Sony PS5 Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle (disc): was $499.99 now $424 at Walmart Not only does this deal give you a serious $75.99 saving on a PS5 Disc Edition but it also comes packaged with some great Fortnite content to boot. For just $424, you get the cutting-edge console and an Outfit, Pickaxe, Instrument, and a whole bunch more.

Walmart Black Friday deals: Laptops

HP 14-inch laptop: was $249 now $129 at Walmart If you're looking for a budget laptop during today's Black Friday sale, Walmart has HP's 14-inch laptop for just $129. For that money, you're getting an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Acer Chromebook 315: was $179 now $139 at Walmart This Acer Chromebook 315 offers a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen - large for a Chromebook and ideal for users who need to fit a lot on screen simultaneously (like big spreadsheets or school assignments). The Intel Pentium Silver CPU can run ChromeOS smoothly, and the built-in parental security features make it perfect for younger users.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Slim 3: was $459.99 now $229 at Walmart With an Intel iCore processor, 8GB of RAM, and a decent 256GB SSD, it's a terrific buy if you're on a budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and general work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times, but be aware of the bulky 15.6-inch size and battery life of around 5-6 hours that hamper its portability.

HP Chromebook x360 : was $429 now $199 at Walmart For just $199, this reliable and efficient productivity machine is there when you need it most. Its 2-in-1 functionality means you can use it in laptop mode to write papers, take notes, and browse the web, then flip it into tablet mode for illustrations and presentations.

Walmart Black Friday deals: Apple devices

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Walmart Apple devices are always popular products during Black Friday, and Walmart has Apple's cheapest AirPods, the AirPods 2, on sale for just $89. That's the best deal you can find right now, only $20 more than the record-low price. This offer is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $329 at Walmart This might be the best Walmart Black Friday deal - Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 is on sale for a record-low price of $349. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. I don't expect you'll find a better price on Black Friday, and this offer is in danger of being sold out.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $599 at Walmart While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $699 previously, Walmart has beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $100. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Walmart Black Friday deals: Appliances

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $189.99 now $119 at Walmart Make a cup of coffee in less than two minutes with Keurig's best-selling K-Elite, which is on sale for $119 at Walmart's sale. Five brew-size selections let you choose how much to make, while Strong brew and Iced options mean you can enjoy a bold morning cup or a refreshing afternoon beverage with the touch of a button.

Gourmia All-in-One 14-Quart Air Fryer: was $99 now $50 at Walmart This Gourmia Air fryer oven, on sale for only $50, briefly sold out earlier this week, but it's back—for now. The 14-quart air fryer features 28 preset cooking functions and includes two baskets, a rotisserie spit and rotisserie lift tool, and a large window so you can monitor your cooking.

Gourmia 6-Slice Digital Toaster Oven Air Fryer: $50 at Walmart If you're looking for the ultimate toaster - this Gourmia toaster oven air fryer is your best option, and it's on sale for just $50. The toaster oven features unique french doors and includes 18 one-touch cooking functions that allow you to air fry, bake, dehydrate, and more.