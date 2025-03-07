The new Shark fan can blast blades of air in any direction, and it's set to make summer far more bearable

News
By
published

It looks nothing like a fan, but I think the TurboBlade might be genius

Shark TurboBlade fan in use
(Image credit: Shark)
  • New Shark TurboBlade is a powerful, bladeless fan with an unusual design
  • Arms can pivot and twist to send directional blasts of air
  • Currently only available in the US, for $249.99

Released earlier this week, the new Shark TurboBlade reimagines what a fan should look like and how it should behave, and I think it could be absolutely amazing when the hot weather kicks in. The fan part is made up of two arms, each of which blasts out a blade of concentrated air. These arms can be angled up and down, to direct the airflow, and the bit they're attached to can also be rotated – so they can blast air horizontally ('Blanket mode') or vertically ('Tower mode'). The whole thing is height-adjustable too.

The two blades are independently articulated, which means you can position them so one is pointing in a completely different direction to the other – so one can go high and the other low, or one can go right while the other's going left.

Shark TurboBlade fan

(Image credit: Shark)

Like most of today's best fans, it can still be set to oscillate, too. For that, the blades are oriented into 'tower mode'. The whole pillar will then turn, widening the cooling field up to 180 degrees. On maximum power, the TurboBlade can blast out air up to an impressive 80 feet.

There are 10 different settings to explore. In Sleep mode, sounds are muted, lights dimmed and fan speed is optimized for minimal disturbance. For night-time use, you might also want to deploy 'AirBlanket' mode, where the fan will expel a wide, horizontal jet of air, and do so quietly (kudos to whoever came up with that name; I've never wanted a chilly night's sleep more).

Or if you're feeling experimental, you could try 'Natural Breeze' mode. Here, the fan will randomize its airflow so it feels like you're on, I guess, a windy mountainside or something, rather than stuck in a sweltering living room.

Shark TurboBlade fan in use

(Image credit: Shark)

This brand has form when it comes to innovative fans – last summer saw the release of the Shark FlexBreeze, which doesn't just blast air but can also mist you with water vapor, to intensify the cooling process. The TurboBlade doesn't do that, but it's innovative nonetheless. Bladeless fans are fairly common now, but I've never seen one designed quite like this. In fact, I could imagine someone mistaking the TurboBlade for a lamp (and getting a surprise when switching it on).

While it looks a little odd, I'm really coming round to this design. While overall it's on the larger side, the footprint is small and it can be adjusted into a space-saving upright orientation when not in use. Being bladeless, there are minimal nooks and crannies to trap dirt, so keeping it clean should be easy (the inlet grille has a removable, easy-clean filter to ensure the insides don't get clogged up, too).

It's currently only available in the US, at a list price of $249.99, in a charcoal colorway with a white option due soon. No news yet as to whether it'll also be coming to the UK, Australia or elsewhere.

You might also like...

See more News about The Home
TOPICS
Ruth Hamilton
Ruth Hamilton
Homes Editor

Ruth is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in air (vacuum cleaners, fans, air purifiers), and hair (hair dryers, straighteners and stylers). She has been in consumer journalism since 2020, reviewing and writing about everything from outdoor kit to mattresses and wellness gadgets, with stints on Tom's Guide and T3.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Meaco 1056P fan in bedroom
Meaco MeacoFan 1056P review
Dreo Polyfan 704S
The best fans 2025: stay frosty with these pedestal, tower and desk fans
Tester using Shark PowerDetect cordless vacuum in living room
Shark PowerDetect Cordless Stick Vacuum review
SwitchBot K20+ Pro
This robot vacuum can also bring you a sandwich, and it might be the greatest gadget we've seen yet at CES
A person holds a hair styling tool with the brand name Dreame printed on it
I tried Dreame's new AirStyle Pro and was blown away by how quickly this Dyson Airwrap alternative gave me curls
Shark Detect Pro cordless vacuum being tested in a living room
Shark Detect Pro Cordless vacuum review: lightweight, efficient and great value
Latest in Air Quality
Shark TurboBlade fan
The new Shark fan can blast blades of air in any direction, and it's set to make summer far more bearable
Person switching on Meaco dehumidifier
Why a dehumidifier is your secret weapon for a cosy home with lower heating bills this winter
The GoveeLife Smart Air Purifier Lite sits on a table with house plants on either side.
GoveeLife Smart Air Purifier Lite review: smart, swell, and it purifies well
EcoAir Anti-Covid AVS in a room with people
Forget air purifiers – the world’s first ‘air sterilizer’ is here, and it claims to instantly inactivate Covid, cold, and flu particles
A range of Dyson fans against a pink background with Tech Radar, Big savings written in white to the left.
As the Black Friday discounts roll in hot and fast, here are the best Dyson fan deals to cool off with
The large Blueair air purifier sits facing forward on a wood surface against a pink background.
Blueair Blue Pure 411i Max / Blue Max 3250i review: my new favorite budget-friendly air purifier
Latest in News
HPE
HPE set to cut thousands of employees despite results rise
Google Meet on phone
Google Meet is finally giving you the tools to create better AI-generated video backgrounds
Nacon Revolution X Unlimited
I was impressed by the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Xbox controller at a recent event, and you can pre-order one right now
1Password partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 team
1Password is making it easier to find passwords based on where you are
Apple MacBook Air M3
The M3 MacBook Air is officially discontinued, but the M2 MacBook Air will live on elsewhere and that's good news
Stock photographs of people smiling and looking at laptops in a small business environment.
This web hosting platform elevates your online presence
More about air quality
The GoveeLife Smart Air Purifier Lite sits on a table with house plants on either side.

GoveeLife Smart Air Purifier Lite review: smart, swell, and it purifies well
EcoAir Anti-Covid AVS in a room with people

Forget air purifiers – the world’s first ‘air sterilizer’ is here, and it claims to instantly inactivate Covid, cold, and flu particles
HPE

HPE set to cut thousands of employees despite results rise
See more latest
Most Popular
HPE
HPE set to cut thousands of employees despite results rise
Harmony Cobel standing a dock in Severance season 2 episode 8
Severance season 2 episode 8 just revealed four big details about Harmony Cobel's past – and spawned two new theories about Cold Harbor and Kier Eagan
Nacon Revolution X Unlimited
I was impressed by the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Xbox controller at a recent event, and you can pre-order one right now
Google Meet on phone
Google Meet is finally giving you the tools to create better AI-generated video backgrounds
1Password partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 team
1Password is making it easier to find passwords based on where you are
Apple MacBook Air M3
The M3 MacBook Air is officially discontinued, but the M2 MacBook Air will live on elsewhere and that's good news
Micron PCIe 6.x SSD
Micron just demoed the world's fastest SSD with PCIe 6.x tech, a sequential read speed of 27GB/s, and yes, it's just a prototype for now
Xiaomi SU7
Xiaomi's EV is racing ahead of Tesla in China – and it's planning a global Model Y rival next
Macrodock M1 docking station
This cute docking station has LCD macro keys and can even power an 8K monitor - but what nailed it are the rotary knobs
linkedin
Watch out - that LinkedIn email could be a fake, laden with malware