The original Dyson bladeless fan just got a long-awaited revamp, and it looks better than ever

Dyson Cool FC1 is an upgrade of the original Dyson Cool tabletop fan

Same powerful, bladeless design and Air Multiplier technology

Adds Night mode, more setting options and a useful LCD screen

The original Dyson Cool was the world's first bladeless fan, and the catalyst for many of the brand's aircare explorations to come. Now, 16 years later, the brand has released multiple new products in this area, with increasingly advanced features, but the Dyson Cool hasn't seen an upgrade. Until now.

The next-gen model – called the Dyson Cool CF1 – has the same powerful airflow and sleek, bladeless design, but adds some helpful features and usability tweaks to bring it in line with the rest of the best fans on the market. It's not as big or splashy as some of the brand's other launches, but it delivers exactly what I want from a tabletop fan.

(Image credit: Dyson)

So what's new? Firstly, you have more customization options to play with. The oscillation settings have been extended – you can now choose between 15, 40 and 70 degrees of oscillation (or no oscillation at all) – and you've now got 10 fan speeds to play with, too.

Dyson has added a Night mode, which automatically dims the displays and adjusts fan speed, for cooling that'll help you drop off, rather than being distracting. It combines with a new sleep timer that shuts off the fan when you're (hopefully) happily away in the land of nod. There's also an LCD screen, which shows at a glance what mode you're in and which airflow setting you're using.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Elsewhere, there's still an energy-efficient, brushless DC motor, and it uses Dyson's patented 'Air Multiplier' technology, which can apparently amplify the air around it by up to 13 times. As with all the Dyson fans, there are no blades, which means smooth and even airflow, and a design that's safer and far easier to keep clean. (You won't be able to use it to make yourself sound like a robot, though.)

There are no air purification (or heating, or humidifying) functions, as appear on other Dyson fans in the wider range. The Dyson Cool FC1 is focused entirely on efficient personal cooling.

(Image credit: Dyson)

"The original bladeless fan revolutionized the way we think about airflow, combining cutting-edge engineering with sleek, safe, and efficient design," says Logan Thomson, Dyson Design Engineer. "This latest iteration builds on those core benefits by introducing modern upgrades like intelligent features, including sleep mode, to meet the demands of today’s customers.”

The Dyson Cool CF1 comes with a list price of £249.99. It goes on sale in the UK on 28 May 2025, at Dyson Demo stores or online at Dyson.co.uk. I'm awaiting pricing and launch date information for the US and Australia.