Shark goes for broke and straps a water tank onto its latest fan so it can blast you with cool mist all day

Shark has abandoned all restraint with the latest addition to its fan lineup. The FlexBreeze Pro Mist comes with a full-size water tank that clips onto the base, enabling it to blast you with a cooling cloud of mist for hours. It's also cordless and UV- and rain-resistant, making it the perfect outdoor hangout companion when the hot weather sets in.

Misting capabilities are particularly useful because fans don't actually cool the air – they just swish it around a bit so it feels colder. In contrast, misters do cool the air. If you fill the tank up with chilled water, or pop some ice cubes in there, Shark says the Pro Mist can shift temperatures down by 6C (10.8F), which is enough to take you from hot mess to cool customer.

The FlexBreeze Pro offers on-the-go misting, wherever you may be (Image credit: Shark)

The design converts from full-height pedestal fan to tabletop mode (the latter is still suitable for use with the water tank, but it'll just sit alongside the fan rather than attaching to the stand) and it can oscillate horizontally up to 180 degrees and manually tilt vertically 55 degrees, for wide-ranging cooling. There are five speed modes to choose from, plus two 'SmartBreeze' settings that simulate natural wind – presumably intended for when you're not actually outside – and a remote control for extra convenience.

If you're using it indoors, you can of course turn the mist off so you don't end up with damp carpets. And if it's living inside for long periods then the tank can be taken off completely – although it's the main reason to choose this fan, so if you're not in it for the misting, you're better off looking elsewhere in our best fan roundup.

A cooling collection

The FlexBreeze Pro Mist is the third (or fourth, depending where you live) addition to the FlexBreeze line, and the most hardcore option.

The original model – which you can read about in our Shark FlexBreeze review – still has a mist function, but you'll need to hook it up to an outdoor water source, which limits the versatility somewhat. If your BBQ doesn't happen to be next to a faucet, no icy clouds for you.

You'll also find the portable FlexBreeze HydroGo in the same range (Image credit: Shark)

There's also a portable option – covered in our Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo review – which offers misting from a small onboard water tank. But that won't last nearly as long as the Pro Mist's big bucket, and the fact it's tabletop-only and can't oscillate means it's really for personal cooling, and less well suited to gatherings.

Everything about the FlexBreeze Pro Mist sounds delightfully refreshing... although the price might put a dampener on things. At list price, it's $249.99 / £249.99, which is on the steep side for a fan that lacks smart features or connectivity. It's also $50 / £50 more than the original FlexBreeze, which is the same but needs to be hooked up to a hose to for misting. That's one expensive bucket. That said, Shark does offer regular sales, so I'll be keeping my fingers crossed for a discount before beach season arrives.