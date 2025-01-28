Sweating out the summer heat? Vornado’s powerful fans are discounted right now

I’m writing this article in Sydney, where my phone is telling me it’s currently 34º outside and it’s expected to get even hotter as the afternoon looms. Yes, the temperature is meant to drop for the rest of the week, but it's unlikely that we've seen the last especially hot day of summer as we head into February.

To help survive the sporadic heat waves, I have the Vornado 460 air circulator powered on throughout the day, both in my main living space and in my bedroom and I have nothing but glowing reviews for it. And right now, various models and sizes of Vornado’s excellent fans – including the all-powerful 660 large air circulator – are on sale at Amazon, with discounts of up to 31%.

Vornado air circulators | from AU$135 Vornado air circulators aren’t your typical household fans. They use heavily contoured fan blades and a proprietary grill design to create columns of air that travel far into a room. Vornado says this powerful airflow is designed to bounce off opposing walls or ceilings, where it will recirculate into the room to help create much fuller coverage compared to typical pedestal fans.

I use the Vornado 460 fan (currently AU$135, down from AU$169) in my main living space and, truth be told, it does function as more directional air flow as opposed to full room coverage. My main living space is quite large, and so it’s purely because of the fan’s smaller size that it can struggle to cover the entire area. I position it close to the air flow that comes from my air conditioning unit, and it’s able to push this colder air deep into the room.

I have a second one in my bedroom, where it’s far more effective at creating circulating air because the room is smaller, and thanks to its quiet blades, I can leave it on throughout the night and not have my sleep disturbed.

My colleague uses the larger 660 air circulator (AU$179.99, down from AU$259.99) at home and is a big fan of its performance (pun most definitely intended).

Amazon currently has the lowest prices I can find for Vornado fans, so if your home is in need of some cooling down, I can’t recommend them enough.