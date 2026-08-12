Feeling tired today? It can be hard to sleep when the temperature rises, but the right fan can help you get a proper night's rest and wake well-rested and refreshed. Not just any fan will do though — for the best sleep you need one that's extra quiet, and ideally with a dedicated night-time mode that will turn off any lights and beeps. A remote control is a bonus too, letting you set night mode without getting out of bed.

We test dozens of fans here at TechRadar, and I've put together a list of three models that we've found particularly quiet and which, crucially, are still in stock for next-day delivery, so you can start enjoying the benefits as quickly as possible.

All the details below are correct at the time of writing, but fans sell fast, so prices and availability may change before the week is out. I'll aim to keep this guide updated with the latest details. Now, let's get you cooled off...

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Extra-quiet fans

1. Dimplex FlexBlade

(Image credit: Future)

At the time of writing, the FlexBlade is in stock at Dimplex for £169.99 and at Selfridges for £199.99, with stock available for immediate dispatch. You can order from Amazon for £169 too, but you'll have to wait longer for it to be delivered.

I used this fan myself during the last major heatwave, and I loved it. Its ingenious design features two large bladeless fins that waft cool air either horizontally or vertically. The vertical option is ideal during the day, but it really comes into its own when you twist the fins sideways and let them blow a refreshing breeze over your bedsheets.

The Dimple FlexBreeze has a night-time mode that turns down the power, darkens the display, and silences its beeps so you're not disturbed, and a remote control that allows you to control it without getting up off your pillow. The remote attaches to the top of the fan magnetically when not in use, which I thought was a nice touch.

Read our full Dimplex FlexBlade review

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2. Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist

(Image credit: SharkNinja)

At the time of writing, the FlexBreeze Pro Mist is in stock at Amazon for £276.59 for next-day delivery. If stock runs out, don't panic — the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo is available from Shark for £129.99 for quick delivery, and it's whisper-quiet too.

The regular Shark FlexBreeze currently sits at the top of our roundup oof the best fans, and this is the same model with a water tank strapped on. It's just as quiet as the original, but with the option to spray a fine cooling mist when you're using it during the day — indoors or out.

This is an excellent fan for night-time comfort; our reviewer called it "supermely quiet" and praised its versatile design that lets you use it as either a pedestal fan (ideal for placing in the corner of your room at bedtime) or a desk fan (great for work hours, or when you're cooking).

You're not restricted by a power cable either; the FlexBreeze has a rechargeable battery, and can run for up to 24 hours before it needs juicing up, so you can move it from the bedroom to the living room, and even outside. If you're only going to buy one fan this summer, it's an excellent choice.

Read our full Shark FlexBreeze review

3. Dyson Cool CF1

(Image credit: Future)

Dyson's bladeless Cool CF1 fan sold like hot cakes (or should that be cold cakes?) during last month's heatwave, but now it's back for £249.99 in Dyson's online store. If you need something larger, the Dyson Cool AM07 tower fan is also back at £349.99, and the Dyson Hot+Cool HP00 Air Purifying Fan Heater is back at John Lewis for £449.99.

This desk fan is ideal for placing on your bedside table or a chest of drawers, with an adjustable head that lets you angle the airflow exactly where you want it. There are 10 settings to choose from (we recommend picking a lower one for the quietest cooling, though none of them are loud), there's a choice of oscillation settings so you can help your partner stay cool too, and all its options are controllable via a handy remote.

Our tester said that "the airflow felt smooth, and it was satisfyingly strong, to the point where I’m pretty sure it gave me brain freeze when I tried it on the highest setting." That doesn't sound like a bad thing to me right now.

Read our full Dyson Cool CF1 review

More fans to check out

All of the fans above will help you get a comfortable night's sleep, but if you want to stay cool on the move as well, I've got two more recommendations. Both of these fans sold out in record time during the last hot spell, but are now widely available again. You'll find today's best prices for each one below.

Shark ChillPill

(Image credit: Future)

I enjoyed testing the Shark ChillPill so much that I bought my own, and it's been my constant companion this summer. It's particularly helpful on public transport, when you never know whether the train air conditioning might be broken, or you'll find yourself stuck on a superheated rail replacement bus.

The ChillPill (which looks like a miniature pair of binoculars) comes with three attachments: a regular fan, which is the one I use most often, a misting fan with a small reservoir that you can fill from your drinking water bottle on the move, and a cooling plate that you can press against pulse points for fast relief when you're feeling uncomfortably warm.

For me, the only downside is that you don't get a strap or clip included as standard, so you'll have to hold onto it unless you grab the slightly more expensive travel bundle.

Read our full Shark ChillPill review

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan

(Image credit: Future)

Released just a few days after the ChillPill, Dyson's portable fan is more powerful, and comes with a strap so you can wear it around your neck and direct the airflow at your face. It's cheaper as well, which surprised me when I pitted the two against one another.

The HushJet Mini Cool has a lot more oomph than the ChillPill, and on the highest speed settings you could probably use it as a hairdryer. Despite that extra power, the star-shaped HushJet nozzle keeps noise down, so you won't disturb fellow commuters, or colleagues if you place it in its charging stand and use it at your desk.

During my tests, this little fan ran for an impressive 8.5 hours on its lowest speed, which is significantly longer than Dyson's claim, so it'll keep you comfortable through a whole week of sweaty travelling on a single charge.

Read our full Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan review

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