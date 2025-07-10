Fans are selling out faster than tickets to Take That's 2010 reunion tour as the UK enters another week of uncharacteristically hot weather, and if you've lasted this long without a good fan, I applaud you.

I applaud you even more if you've survived with a cheap fan, because I've just thrown mine out in favor of a more premium model. So, before you hit the checkout button on your next Amazon Prime Day fan purchase, I implore you to read my guidance as to why you're better off with a pricier model, as well as some recommendations for the best deals live right now.

Amazon Prime Day fan deals in the UK

Best pedestal Levoit Smart Pedestal Air Circulator Fan: was £139.99 now £113.04 at Amazon Loved by Amazon customers far and wide, Levoit extends its air care products from the best air purifiers to fans, and this one in particular earned praise for its low noise level and good cooling capacity. This smart fan offers 12 fan speeds, four modes, can be controlled with the VeSync app or voice control, and is currently 19% off.

Best desktop Meaco MeacoFan 1056 : was $104.99 now $99.99 at Amazon While it's only a small discount, this is an award-winning fan; specifically, the Quiet Mark, which makes it perfect for use in the bedroom or office. Its multi-directional oscillation is great for cooling the whole room, and it's a lot better looking than your usual desktop fan

Top tips for fan shopping

A mistake I see people make all too often is thinking all fans are made equal in terms of design and performance; I'm here to tell you, that's just not true, even when it comes to simple oscillating fans.

1. Don't underestimate the importance of peace and quiet

In particular, volume is a problem. Cheaper fans can often be loud, whether it's rattling fan blades or creaky oscillation mechanisms, and you might not realise how maddening that is until it's grating in your ear all day, all night in the heat of summer. The fans I've included above are known for clever design elements which minimize noise, allowing for more comfortable sleeping, working and relaxation at home.

2. Cheaper fans can't always deliver the cooling power

Just because cheaper fans look the same as pricier models doesn't mean they work as well, either, and many cheaper fans offer inferior cooling to more premium counterparts with better motor and blade designs. In more technical terms, better parts lead to higher CFM (cubic feet per minute) ratings, meaning they can move more air and cool a space more effectively.

This could even mean you end up wasting money on electricity over time as you desperately try to cool your home with a fan that's just pushing around hot air. Worse still, less premium parts often mean worse build quality, so you might end up back at the end of the queue next Prime Day shopping for fans once again.

3. Lack of control over your cooling

Many cheaper (and older!) fans have limited controls, offering just a few speed settings. Modern fans will often far more customizability, from oscillation and blade speed to timers, and even further features like purifying, heating and temperature control when it comes to premium products like Dyson's fans.