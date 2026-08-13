Portable air conditioners have sold out virtually everywhere this summer, so if you find a website purporting to have units in stock, don't rush to hand over your credit card details. If it seems too good to be true, it might very well be.

Big retailers like Currys, John Lewis, Argos, and Screwfix have all sold out, which can lead you to consider other online stores you've never used before — but be careful. Unscrupulous people are taking advantage of those desperate to cool their homes by setting up false website fronts to take payments, with no intention of ever delivering a product. You might come across these sites via search, AI, video sites, or social media.

The prices of these air conditioners are often inflated too, as the scammers know that people will be willing to pay over the odds when the temperature soars.

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Meaco is one company that has found online stores claiming to have its air conditioners in stock at higher than usual prices, and which appear to take customers' money without supplying the products.

We spoke to two of Meaco's top personnel, Founder and Managing Director Chris Michael, and Brand Director Siobhan Michael, to find out what you should look out for when buying an air conditioner online.

“Scammers often take advantage when temperatures rise, demand for air conditioners increases, and trusted retailers sell out," says Chris Michael. "Consumers can protect themselves by checking the seller as carefully as the product. An unfamiliar website offering stock that is unavailable everywhere else should prompt further checks before making a purchase.”

Don't take apparent recommendations from reputable review sites at face value, either. Here at TechRadar, we've seen our logo displayed on the websites of companies we've never even spoken to, and some have displayed badges from the TechRadar Choice Awards, despite never having won. We send cease-and-desist letters to every site we find doing this, but it's a whac-a-mole effort.

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Red and green flags

To protect yourself, the experts at Meaco recommends watching out for the following red flags:

Performance claims or prices that appear too good to be true when compared with established models.

An air conditioner that is out of stock at trusted retailers but available through an unfamiliar website or social media advert.

A price significantly above the normal retail price.

No independent media reviews of the product or verified reviews of the retailer.

Suspicious customer reviews including stupendous claims, repeated wording, vague comments or many reviews posted within a short period.

No verifiable UK address, working telephone number, or established social media accounts.

A mobile number that goes unanswered or fails to connect.

Vague or missing information about delivery, returns, refunds and warranty support.

A short warranty or even no warranty detailed.

Limited or unusual online payment options such as gift cards, crypto, or direct bank transfers.

Based on my own research, you should also watch out for websites that claim to be UK-based but make reference to other currencies (for example, claiming that you can run the air conditioner for 'cents per day').

Beware AI-generated videos and images too. Gemini can confirm whether an image was created using Google's generative tools, and OpenAI offers a tool for detecting images made using ChatGPT. These tools work particularly well for images of people, so test any pictures purporting to show customers, experts, or members of staff.

The experts from Meaco explain that there are also green flags that suggest the retailer might be the real deal:

The seller appears on the manufacturer’s authorised retailer list, where one is available.

The retailer has an established trading history and independently verified customer reviews.

The website provides a verifiable UK address and working contact details.

Delivery, returns, refunds and warranty terms are clearly explained.

The retailer offers secure, recognised payment options.

The product has credible independent reviews from established publications.

The price remains consistent with the manufacturer’s recommended retail price.

Can't find a portable air conditioner on a site that looks legitimate? There's still help at hand — I've just tested five portable fans, all of which are still in stock, and the model that came out on top is just £20. Also, check out our complete guide to the best fans for more options, many of which are still available to buy.

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