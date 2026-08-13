If you want a great portable fan to keep you comfortable on the move, you've come to the right place — I test heaps of fans as TechRadar's homes editor, and I've used my experience to put together this handy guide to the best models for every budget.

If you're looking for an affordable option, the John Lewis High Power Handheld Fan gets my seal of approval. Despite costing just £20, it delivers serious cooling performance, and in my tests its small fan head delivered a smooth, powerful jet of air. It feels comfortable and well-balanced in the hand, and has a wrist strap that prevents it slipping out of your grip on the move. There are four speed options that you can cycle through using the thumb-operated rocker switch, and the current setting is displayed on a bright LED display in the centre of the fan's head. It's spectacular value, and easy to recommend.

If you want the most powerful fan around, and have £99.99 to spend, the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan is the one for you. This sleek little device had a bladeless design that delivers smooth, strong airflow — and I mean strong. You could use the highest of its five power settings as a hairdryer, it blasts out so much air. It's supplied with an ingeniously-designed neck strap that lets you wear it hands-free on the move, plus a charging base that lets it double as a desk fan. In my tests it ran for 8.5 hours on a single charge using its lowest power setting, so it can keep you comfortable all day at work and still have enough charge for your journey home.

For more details of my testing process and results, take a look at my complete portable fan group test. Now, on with the recommendations, including four other great handheld options.

Hand-held fans

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