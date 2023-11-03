These air fryer baked apples are an absolute treat for Fall nights

When it comes to quick and tasty Fall desserts, these air fryer-baked apples are a comforting treat as the nights draw in.

These warm apples are filled with a mix of brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and pecans and, if you've got one of the best air fryers, are cooked to perfection in just 15 minutes.

They're a simple yet delicious way to enjoy the flavors of the season without spending hours in the kitchen and you can enjoy them on their own, or pair them with ice cream for family meals and Thanksgiving.

Below, I show you how to turn the humble apple into a warming dessert for all occasions.

Air fryer baked apples recipe

The air fryer-baked apples recipe I have followed is from Matt Taylor's YouTube channel, In the Kitchen with Matt.

Air fryer baked apples ingredients

Granny Smith and Red Delicious apples work best for this recipe, but any apples will work. You can also add whatever filling you prefer and it works well with raisins, shredded coconut, and chocolate chips.

(Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston)

Apples

Brown sugar

Butter

Pecans – you could also swap them for walnuts, almonds or peanuts

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

Air fryer baked apples method

To make air fryer baked apples you will need the following:

Air fryer – I used the Tower Vortx 9 Litre Duo Capacity Basket Air Fryer with Smart Finish 5.2L and 3.3L

– I used the Tower Vortx 9 Litre Duo Capacity Basket Air Fryer with Smart Finish 5.2L and 3.3L Melon baller – you can also use a spoon

Tongs, to remove the apples from the air fryer safely

(Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston)

Step 1: Preheat your air fryer to 350°F (175°C). Rinse and dry the apples and remove the stems.

Step 2: Core the apples using a melon baller or a knife/spoon, being careful not to pierce through the bottom.

(Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston)

Step 3: In a small bowl, mix together the brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

(Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston)

Step 4: Stuff the apples starting with a spoonful of the sugar mixture, followed by a small knob of butter and chopped pecans.

Step 5: Place the stuffed apples either directly into the air fryer basket or in a small cake pan if you want to collect any juice that comes out of the apples.

(Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston)

Step 6: Cook the apples for 10-15 minutes. The apples should hold their shape but start to wrinkle and shrink slightly. Larger apples may require more time.

Step 7: Remove the apples and serve on their own, or top with ice cream for an extra treat.

Air fryer baked apples wrap-up

These air fryer baked apples are a treat in terms of both their taste and how easy they are to make.

The air fryer makes sure the apples are tender, juicy, and infused with the flavors of cinnamon and nutmeg. If you have a nut allergy but still want the crunch that the nuts provide, try adding dried fruits. You can also replace the butter with honey or maple syrup.

This is a dish that not only satisfies my sweet tooth but is simple and quick, making it a great dessert for any occasion. Even my children love them.

If you're still sitting on the fence and wondering whether to buy an air fryer, you may want to read our article to decide whether air fryers are worth it?