These air fryer apple and cinnamon pastries are the perfect sweet fall treat

When it comes to the ultimate Fall treat, look no further than these air fryer apple, cinnamon, and honey pastries.

The mix of flaky pastry with the combination of festive flavors evokes the warmth and joy of cozy nights in with friends and family and they look as impressive as they taste.

What's more, these pastries are surprisingly simple to make, especially when you have one of the best air fryers at your disposal, and if you opt for shop-bought puff pastry.

Below, I show you how to create this seasonal sweet with minimal ingredients, time, and effort.

Air fryer apple, cinnamon and honey pastries recipe

The air fryer apple, cinnamon, and honey pastries recipe I have followed is from AirFryerGirl's TikTok channel. It's been watched 40k times and counting.

Air fryer apple, cinnamon and honey pastries ingredients

I used shop-bought pastry for this dessert but you can make your own if you want to create the pastries from scratch. You can also choose to make one large pastry or multiple smaller ones, depending on your occasion.

(Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston)

Puff pastry (pre-rolled)

1 apple

Honey

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

Powdered sugar (optional)

Air fryer apple, cinnamon and honey pastries method

To make air fryer apple, cinnamon and honey pastries you will need the following:

Air fryer – I used the Tower Vortx 9 Litre Duo Capacity Basket Air Fryer with Smart Finish 5.2L and 3.3L

– I used the Tower Vortx 9 Litre Duo Capacity Basket Air Fryer with Smart Finish 5.2L and 3.3L Egg wash brush

Parchment paper

(Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston)

Step 1: Sprinkle cinnamon and nutmeg, and drizzle honey straight onto the parchment paper.

Step 2: Chop the apple in half, remove the core, and thinly slice each half.

(Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston)

Step 3: Line the apple slices in rows on top of the cinnamon and honey base.

(Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston)

Step 4: Repeat step 2 by sprinkling cinnamon and nutmeg, and drizzling honey over the apple slices.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston) (Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston)

Step 5: Cut a rectangle of puff pastry large enough to cover the apples.

Step 6: Place the pastry rectangle on top of the apples and press down on the edges to form a seal.

Step 7: Coat with egg wash and prick the top of the pastry with a fork to help any steam escape.

(Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston)

Step 8: Place the pastry on the parchment paper into your air fryer basket and cook for 12 minutes at 350°F (175°C).

Step 9: Once cooked, place a plate on top of the pastry and quickly flip both over so that the apple filling goes from being under the pastry to being on top.

(Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston)

Step 10: Sprinkle the pastry with powdered sugar (optional) and cut into slices.

Step 11: Serve hot with ice cream or whipped cream.

Air fryer apple, cinnamon and honey pastries wrap-up

For me, nothing welcomes in Fall and the holiday season better than apples with cinnamon and these pastries are great as a dessert or winter treat.

Since making the original recipe, I've experimented with adding chocolate chips, and maple syrup and making miniature, bite-sized versions for parties and they have all been delicious.

You also don't have to make them upside down. If you'd rather just have regular pastries, put the pastry on the parchment paper first and then layer the fruit and spices on top.

