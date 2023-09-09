These mini air fryer potato skins are the ultimate comfort food – cute, delicious and so easy to make

If you’ve already mastered air fryer fries and wedges or you’re looking for different ways to make use of potatoes, look no further than this air fryer potato skins recipe.

When reviewing the best air fryers , I’m always on the look out for quick and versatile dishes. This recipe ticks all the boxes because not only are the potato skins great as side dishes, starters and snacks for parties, but they go with just about any savory filling you can think of.

You can also make miniature versions by using smaller potatoes, which is what we’ve done using the air fryer potato skins recipe below.

Keep reading to find out how.

Air fryer potato skins recipe

The air fryer potato skins recipe I have followed is from Josh Elkin via his @thejoshelkin TikTok channel. It's already been watched 75k times and counting.

Air fryer potato skins ingredients

This filling should be used as a guide. You can add whatever filling you like – swap the bacon for a meat alternative, use a vegan-friendly cheese, add spices and more.

(Image credit: Future)

Handful of potatoes – russets work best but any potato will do

1/2 tsp olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

3 rashers of bacon

Grated cheese

Sour cream or cream cheese

Chives

Air fryer potato skins method

To make air fryer potato skins you will need the following:

Air fryer – I used the Tower Vortx 9 Litre Duo Capacity Basket Air Fryer with Smart Finish 5.2L and 3.3L

Chopping board

Knife

You can make this entire recipe using your air fryer, or you can speed things up using your oven and/or microwave.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 1: Wash the potatoes and chop in half lengthways.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 2: Put the bacon rashers in the air fryer for 15 minutes at 400°F (200°C). Alternatively, grill them for 20 minutes in the oven.

Step 3: While the bacon is cooking, put the potatoes in the microwave for 5 minutes, or until the centers are soft and can be fluffed up using a fork. Turn halfway through. Alternatively, cook them in the air fryer for 15-20 minutes at 400°F (200°C) or until soft.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 4: Grate the cheese and chop the chives.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 5: Once the bacon is cooked, chop into small bite-size pieces.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 6: Using the back of a spoon, create a well in the center of each potato half and add a splash of oil and a small pinch of salt, and pepper.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 7: Put the potato halves in the air fryer basket and cook for 10 minutes at 400°F (200°C).

(Image credit: Future)

Step 8: Layer cheese, sour cream, bacon and chives on each potato half and place in the air fryer basket.

Step 9: Cook for another 10 minutes at 400°F (200°C). Remove and serve hot or cold.

Air fryer potato skins verdict

These air fryer potato skins perfectly combine the crunch of the bacon and crispiness of the skin with the oozy, melted cheese and soft fluffy potato.

I’ve made them using both large and mini potatoes and they’re always a huge hit with my friends, and family.

I find it easier to put the bacon under the grill, and the potatoes in the microwave while I’m preparing the rest of the ingredients. It makes more washing up but saves time in the long run. This is optional though and if you only want to use your air fryer, then the results are identical.