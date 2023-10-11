5 spooky air fryer treats to make this Halloween

With Halloween just around the corner, we've been getting in the spooky spirit by experimenting with air fryer recipes for pre- or post-trick or treat fun.

The best air fryers don't have to just be for meals and sides, you can cook a whole host of party treats and snacks for all occasions. Like with my air fryer sides roundup, these recipes range in difficulty and prep time, but all of them are fun to make – either with or without children – and will leave a lasting impression on friends and family.

There's also a mix of sweet and savory foods, for even the fussiest of eaters. Here's my pick of the best air fryer Halloween recipes that I'll be serving this spooky season.

Since it is Prime Day, be sure to check out the best air fryer deals to save money.

Get into the spooky spirit with these air fryer Halloween treats

(Image credit: Air Fryer World)

1. Air fryer Halloween donuts

We've previously shown you how to make air fryer donuts and now we've found a fun take on this air fryer dessert – Halloween air fryer ghosts. You can make the dough yourself, if you have the time, patience and baking skills, or you can remove the hassle by using pre-made canned biscuit dough.

Begin by cutting the dough into large circles using a cookie cutter and then remove smaller circles from the center with a smaller cutter. Stretch the dough to make it look the ghosts are screaming and bake.

The smaller circle cut outs can then be turned into eyeballs, and you can dust or decorate the finished ghost donuts however you like.

(Image credit: Air Frying Foodie)

2. Air fryer mummy brownies

Another fun Halloween-inspired sweet treat, this mummy brownie recipe looks great and tastes delicious. They're great for making with little ones because your children can be as messy as they like when drizzling over the frosting. The original recipe uses a brownie mix but feel free to use your favourite brownie recipe.

You can buy the candy eyes on their own, or use small circles of frosting with black food coloring, or chocolate chips instead.

What's more, you can make these brownies without the mummy-inspired decoration at any time of year. I've made them with cherries, as well as with white chocolate chunks inside and they're always a huge hit no matter the occasion.

(Image credit: Emeril Everyday)

3. Witch finger sugar cookies

These witch finger sugar cookies aren't as cute as the brownies or ghost donuts, and they require a bit more time and effort, but they will definitely make an impression!

Start off by making the cookie mix and dye it green with food coloring. Press almond flakes into the tips to make them look like fingernails, and add creases and wrinkles with the back of a fork.

I love how the "nails" go slightly brown and look rotten after baking; it really adds to the Halloween feel.

These don't look that appetizing, but they taste amazing.

(Image credit: Kitchen Divas)

4. Air fryer mummy hot dogs

Halloween isn't just for sweet treats, this air fryer mummy hot dog recipe is a great savory snack or meal.

They're effectively just pigs in a blanket, but instead of wrapping the dough neatly, cut it into strips to make it look like bandages. You can leave space for a pair of candy eyes, and even add a strip of cheese below the dough.

The original recipe includes a "bloodshot eye" dip, too, made from ketchup and mustard but these hot dogs will taste great with any sauce of your choice.

(Image credit: GoWISE)

5. Air fryer Halloweenie pockets

These air fryer Halloweenie pockets use the same ready-rolled biscuit dough used in the ghost donut recipes.

Each one is stuffed with cheese, hot dog sausages and BBQ sauce. Tear holes in the top, to make it look like a face, and bake until the pastry is cooked.

If you don't like BBQ sauce you can swap it for another sauce, or leave the sauce out completely. You could even stuff these pockets with jam and fruit if you want a sweet version.