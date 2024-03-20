One of Ninja’s best air fryers is at its lowest price in Amazon's spring sale —grab yours now

It’s the first day of Amazon’s spring sale, and you can expect to see an abundance of deals across its broad range of tech - including some of the best air fryers. So now is the perfect time to get that air fryer upgrade you’ve been after, and you should look no further than the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer.

Amazon’s spring deals will be live over the weekend and end on Monday, March 25, so you still have a few days to shop around. But its record-low price will certainly grab people’s attention, so I wouldn’t wait too long before adding Ninja’s air fryer to your basket.

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer - record-low price at Amazon

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FAF400UKCP-Amazon-Exclusive-Drawers-Functions%2Fdp%2FB09XF7NKV5%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fcrid%3D3O03SUPQL5XT5%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.P0zFdFwoL9sLw8-7ltcfi1NY4IxFur-ezPZFoZoG8sch9V6caP-_z2YJ_btKMiv8heAG_f7rHwCks3umeWZUJDxjbzT7vFmlXxX4eLtUqgHK9RoJlJbjdqs5obCBbFN0PcZz-lqkYJkv1GvmVVgjGKYFNF4GIzPJ4YWzhclwj3Y8BGwoTNZdTOE9vYrqnTeyw_ee8vRF0HkUzNnRqAFX4iZMcP5mBcgbNSCrJI4zkAc.eThPesoT7lmI4GBiOXVWQNkLfNeVVk2Z7_o6c5Cl0s8%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dair%2Bfryer%26psr%3DEY17%26qid%3D1710927780%26s%3Dtodays-deals%26sprefix%3D%252Ctodays-deals%252C92%26sr%3D1-1-spons%26ufe%3Dapp_do%253Aamzn1.fos.16386313-b7bf-4b29-bfa1-0d3d5f3a0dd5%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26psc%3D1%26m%3DA3P5ROKL5A1OLE%26SPES%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">was £249.99 now £179.99 at Amazon

Record-low price: You’ll be surprised to know how much you can get from Ninja’s dual-zone air fryer, and for a £70 price reduction, it’s hard to say no. With six different cooking modes, it truly spoils you with a multitude of options that you don’t find in most air fryer models. As well as a simultaneous dual cooking function, it's ideal for cooking in large batches thanks to its 9.5-litre capacity across its two baskets - which are dishwasher-safe.

Why this deal? And why now?

As mentioned above, the Ninja Foodi Max air fryer is at its lowest price yet, dropping down to £179.99 from £249.99 - a decent 28% off a highly advanced air fryer. While its new price tag is still on the higher end, it’s likely this offer won’t come around again until Amazon’s Black Friday sale in November - so you’ll have to wait a long time before you’ll get another chance to take advantage of a deal this good.

Price aside, its advanced cooking features are just as good a reason to pick up the Ninja Foodi Max. Its multi-cooking features make for endless results, and its Sync feature means that you can cook two different foods at the same time in different cooking modes. You can reap the benefits of the air fryer’s 6 different cooking modes; Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate, Reheat, and Max Crisp, all of which are designed to replicate deep-fried food but with healthier cooking methods.

Among all the air fryers available at this year’s Amazon spring sale Ninja is a brand that has been praised by us at Techradar, previously awarding the Foodi Max air fryer 4 stars and naming it the Home Device of the Year at the 2022 TechRadar Choice Awards.