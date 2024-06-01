I swear by the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer - and it's going cheap on Amazon now

Air fryers are a work of magic, cooking food super fast while keeping everything the right kind of juicy. Ninja is an expert in the field and right now, you can buy the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer for £149 (was £219.99) at Amazon - which is a fantastic 32% discount on the regular price.

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer has been ever so slightly cheaper at £139 but not since December 2023. This is generally about as low as it goes and the £71 discount certainly makes today the perfect time to upgrade your current air fryer or see what all the fuss is about for the first time. We may see the best air fryers discounted further during Amazon Prime Day but that’s a little way off and there are lots of meals to be cooked in the meantime.

Today’s best Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer deal

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £219.99 now £139 at Amazon

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer will save you money in the long term thanks to its excellent energy-efficient method of heating food. It’s also currently on sale at Curry’s for the same price if you prefer. Wherever you buy, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer is worth all the accolades with six different presets and two separate compartments for cooking multiple food types.

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer is going to shake up how you cook at home. It’s the air fryer I bought last year. Since buying it, I’ve hardly touched my oven or microwave. It’s possible to cook two different foods in two different ways while still having both items ready to eat at the same time. I tend to use one compartment for chicken with the other compartment for my sides. However, you can cook all sorts here with a Max Crisp setting perfect for toasted sandwiches, alongside Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate. Everything is far quicker than with a regular oven and the results are almost always better.

I’m cooking chicken fried rice in mine later -- that’s how versatile it is. The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer can cook 4-6 portions at a time so it’s great for batch cooking, while cleaning up afterwards is no great hardship as it just needs a quick soak.

Before you commit to this high-end air fryer, read up on how to buy an air fryer. There are plenty of air fryer deals going on so something smaller may suit you better, but you won’t regret going big here. For a different style of cooking, there also Sous Vide cooking machine sales going on.