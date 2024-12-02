This Cyber Monday Garmin Instinct 2 deal (a best-ever price on a 5-star watch) will help me be less online in 2025, because the internet is awful now

The Cyber Monday deals are starting to wind down in the UK, but still going strong in the US. The Cyber Monday Garmin deals are truly excellent this year, and for those looking for a fitness watch to help you out in the great outdoors, it's hard to go wrong with the five-star Garmin Instinct 2.

Right now in the UK, we're seeing the lowest-ever price (or "lowey p" as we've started abbreviating it on-team) on the Garmin Instinct 2, from its new lower RRP of £199 to just £154.49 at Amazon. The Garmin Instinct 2 is the perfect marriage of a smartwatch (records vital health information, displays notifications and geographical information) and good old analog G-Shock (lasts ages, has a low-poly digital watch-style MIP display).

In the US? We've got a great Instinct 2 deal for you too, as the Instinct 2 is down to just $179 at Walmart. Check out both deals in full below.

Today's best Garmin Instinct 2 deals

Garmin Instinct 2: was £199 now £154.49 at Amazon In the UK there's a new lowest-ever price of £155 on the Garmin Instinct 2. This is one of Garmin's best outdoor watches ever, with GPS, rugged chassis, and great activity tracking to boot, all at a very reasonable price.

The Instinct 2 received five stars in our review. Its navigational smarts (a compass, altimeter, barometer, GPS breadcrumbs, and sunrise/sunset information, among many other features) are perfect for people who love the great outdoors, and if you're anything like me, you wish you spent more time outdoors and less time online.

The internet used to be fun: I grew up in the age of StumbleUpon, chatrooms, and people making stuff and sharing information for the lulz of it all. Not the attention-driven environment populated by endless waves of bots I find myself in now. I'd rather walk up a hill and look at a tree than engage with it.

I intend to make 2025 the year I disengage from the internet much more frequently, and I'm starting by swapping the bright, liquid-retina OLED screen of my Apple Watch, sending me push notifications from Amazon, with the Instinct 2's low-power, memory-in-Pixel display, and gentle encouragement to actually use its damn GPS features and go hiking more often.



