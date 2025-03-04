The Apple Watch Ultra 2-rivaling Amazift T-Rex 3 is on sale for its lowest-ever price at Amazon

This cheap Garmin Fenix rival is now on sale for just $235

Amazfit T Rex 3 on future deals banner
The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is often touted as a cheaper version of the best Garmin watches or the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and it's easy to see why. With a 2,000-nit AMOLED screen, three weeks of battery life (or 13 touted days of heavy use) and free offline maps, it's got all the tools required to succeed in the field.

Right now, you can get this great value watch at its lowest price yet. Amazon has the Amazfit T-Rex 3 on offer, from $279.99 down to just $234.99. This low price is for all three colorways – Onyx Black, Lava and the new Haze Gray – so you can pick and choose which flavor suits your fancy.

Check out the deal in full below. Not in the US? Scroll down for our deals tracker tool highlighting the best bargains in your region.

Today's best Amazfit T-Rex 3 deal

Amazfit T-Rex 3
Amazfit T-Rex 3: was $279.99 now $234.99 at Amazon

Save 16% on this outdoor-focused smartwatch, which drops to its lowest price yet. Great for skiers, runners, triathletes and anyone who loves outdoor-focused activities, it's got lots of tools you usually find on more expensive watches, such as offline maps and extreme temperature resistance.

View Deal

Why get this deal?

Amazfit do very well in putting out watches with all the features of its contemporaries at a fraction of the cost, and the T-Rex 3 is full to the brim with premium features, such as offline maps, skiing modes, an AI voice assistant and lots more.

Its titanium construction is said to be military-grade, constructed from stainless steel and able to withstand extreme hot and cold temperatures. It's a big watch with a 1.5-inch display and no smaller options, so those with smaller wrists might unfortunately be out of luck.

However, plenty of the best running watches come in smaller sizes and offer good value for money, such as the Coros Pace 3. It's worth taking a look at our best cheap running watch list too, if you're in the market for a smaller GPS watch.

Matt Evans
Matt Evans
Fitness, Wellness, and Wearables Editor

Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech. A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.

Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.

