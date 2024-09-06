Amazfit reveals its T-Rex 3, an AMOLED adventure watch that's like Garmin Fenix 8 (but cheaper)

Amazfit has become a great pick for anyone looking for a cheap fitness tracker or a cheaper rival to one of the best Garmin watches, but its next release could be its most ambitious yet.

The company has revealed the T-Rex 3, which it dubs the "ultimate outdoor GPS smartwatch" at the IFA Berlin event, following leaks late last month.

The latest addition to the Amazfit Adventure lineup has a 25-day battery life with 100 hours of continuous support in GPS mode. It also has a 1.5-inch AMOLED display comprised of Corning Gorilla Glass, and a 2,000 nit brightness rating that certainly makes it competitive with other options.

The watch will include over 170 sport modes covering everything from fishing to skydiving, and will once again pair with the Zepp app on iOS or Android. It'll also play nicely with the Amazfit Helio Smart Ring.

The watch will retail for a suggested retail price of $299 (around £230 / AU$440), making it a more premium option in the Amazfit portfolio, but still a far cry from the almost four-figure price tag of other adventure watches like the Garmin Fenix 8.

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 will come in Black, Cangshan Green and Red Rock colorways.

Amazfit's move into premium territory?

The AmazFit T-Rex 2 smartwatch, as tested in 2022 (Image credit: Future)

"The T-Rex 3 exemplifies Amazfit's dedication to advancing wearable technology for active and adventurous individuals," Wayne Huang, CEO of Zepp Health said via a press release.

"Its rugged design, extensive features, and unmatched battery life make the T-Rex 3 perfect for those who live an active lifestyle and are always ready for their next adventure."

We've already taken a look at the Amazfit T-Rex 2 way back at the end of 2022, praising its durable design and battery life, but there were a few accuracy issues here and there. While we were less impressed by the Zepp app, the app has seen big improvements throughout 2023 and 2024.