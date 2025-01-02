The Apple Watch Series 10 is $70 off at Best Buy, and it's the perfect way to start 2025 right

2025 is here, and if you're looking for great discounts on wearable tech to give you an edge in hitting your fitness goals (particularly if you're after a hot deal on one of the best Apple watches), you're in luck.

Alongside a sizeable discount on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music we've already covered, there's an option for those who want to eschew Garmin's dedicated running watch in favor of perhaps the best all-round smartwatch released in the last year, the Apple Watch Series 10.

Best Buy is offering the latest Apple Watch Series 10 in its larger 46mm size for $359 (was $429), meaning you can save $70 on a watch model that's just a few months old.

Today's best Apple Watch Series 10 deal

Apple Watch Series 10 46mm (GPS): was $429 now $359 at Best Buy Save $70 on the latest Apple Watch, with a stunning new display that still feels compact and offers the new S10 chip under the hood. This is the larger 46mm version with Apple's best OLED display yet, although it's GPS only so there's no option to add it to a cellular data plan.

While the Series 10 wasn't quite as big a redesign as we'd expected, it does add a sumptuous display that's much larger while maintaining a similar footprint, and the S10 chip gives it a performance boost, too. We awarded it four-and-a-half stars in our review.

So, why opt for an Apple Watch? Less a standalone device and more an extension of your iPhone, the Apple Watch is a fantastic fitness tracker that can track your running, swimming, weightlifting and more, but it can also be so much more than that.

That's because it runs on watchOS, a platform that lets it run versions of apps you already use. Your task manager, email client, and even third-party fitness apps like Strava can all run natively on your watch, while apps like Spotify can run on your wrist so you can play music while you run.

Wondering what apps you should put on your shiny new Apple Watch? We've got the top 8 apps to help you achieve your 2025 fitness goals, as well as some tips to help you make the most (once you order it, of course).

