8 apps to help you achieve your 2025 fitness goals

If 2025 is the year you’ve finally promised yourself you will actually get fit, lose weight, run that marathon, or lift those weights, then you should make sure you have as many tools at your disposal as possible.

Starting a new fitness challenge, program, or routine can be really daunting, especially for first-timers. If you own a smartphone, however, there are a ton of great apps out there that can really help you get on top of your fitness goals for 2025. Many of them are free, while some of them require a subscription. Either way, starting out with one of the best fitness apps can be one of the best ways to help your fitness goals.

They can be downloaded to a smartphone you probably already own, and there's usually no immediate upfront cost like there is for a new fitness tracker, smartwatch, or gym membership. So whether you want to run your first marathon, take control of your calories, or just get out and walk, here are some of the best apps to help you achieve your 2025 fitness goals.

1. Fitbod: Workout & Gym Planner

(Image credit: Future)

Fitbot is our number-one pick of the best fitness apps on both iPhone and Android. It’s a pocket personal trainer with a massive range of exercises that caters to both beginners and experienced users. It also has an impressive UI and can be used even without any equipment.

The full version will cost you $12.99/£10/AU$20 a month or $79.99/£63/AU$122 a year, but there’s a very limited free trial if you’d like to test it out.

2. Runna

(Image credit: Runna)

Runna is one of our very favorite running apps thanks to its personalized running programs, very solid design, and the broad range of features you get for free.

I’ve personally used this app for a really solid Couch to 5K plan, and the workouts feature really helpful guidance that talks to you as you run. If you want to do any sort of running in 2025, be it your first-ever 5K, an ultra or anything in between, this definitely should be top of your list.

3. Push

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve used Push for well over a year as my go-to daily workout companion. It’s an AI-powered strength training app with a stunning interface, and workout plans designed to give you maximum results in the gym when it comes to strength training. You won’t find anything except weightlifting for the purposes of building muscle, but if you want to get massive in 2025, this is the one I’d recommend.

4. MyFitnessPal

(Image credit: MyFitnessPal)

There’s an old adage that you can’t out-train a bad diet, and it’s sadly true. All that hard work in the gym isn’t going to matter if you aren’t doing the heavy lifting in the kitchen.

Whether you want to shed those pounds, build muscle, or ensure you’re fuelled for long distances, getting your food right is crucial MyFitnessPal is a mainstay calorie tracking app that lets you input your targets and goals and divide up your macronutrients (protein, carbs and fat) to help you hit your target.

The app’s peak feature is undoubtedly the barcode scanner, which gives you crowdsourced nutritional information about the food you buy so you don’t have to put it in manually.

5. Strava

(Image credit: Lauren Scott)

If you want to get into the outdoors and feel like you’re part of a fitness community, Strava’s 135 million members are waiting for you.

Ever-popular amongst cyclists and runners, Strava lets you record your exercise and share it with the world, so if you’re ultra-competitive and want to take your fitness to the next level, or you want to join like-minded exercises on your first steps, it’s hard to go wrong with Strava. It also offers analysis and feedback, importing data from your wearable, and kit tracking.

6. Noom

(Image credit: Noom)

Noom is a sleeper weight loss and diet app that uses personalized programs and psychology to not only track your food and log calories, but also change your behavior and thinking around food.

It’s a dedicated weight-loss app with a serious price tag (at least $209 a year) but could be a winner for those who really want to get inside the psychology of food.

7. Tasty

(Image credit: Tasty)

Tasty is a much more conventional meal planning and recipe app that can help you come up with great, tasty food to keep your diet going.

There are plenty of indulgent and decadent recipes for cheat days, but there are also easy dinners, five-ingredient meals, and of course healthy options for low-carb, low-calorie, high-protein, or low-fat meals.

8. Headspace

(Image credit: Headspace)

After a life-changing brush with health anxiety a couple of years ago, Headspace is one of the most important apps on my iPhone these days. There’s no point doing all that legwork in the gym and on the dinner table, if you’re not taking care of your mental wellbeing too.

Headspace features a massive range of mindfulness exercises from brief meditations and breathing exercises to 30-day courses. There are even guided meditations for exercises like yoga and cardio, as well as specific courses for mindful eating.