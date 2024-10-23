Samsung Health just got one of MyFitnessPal's best features

The Samsung Health app is the perfect companion to its smart ring and watches like the Ultra

Samsung is rolling out some new features to its Samsung Health app to give users more oversight over their medication, health records, and daily food intake.

The Samsung Health app is on many of the best Android smartwatches on the market, letting users track various health metrics including exercise and sleep in tandem with devices like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 or the new Samsung Galaxy ring.

Samsung has announced three major upgrades to the app, and they're available now to users on Android 10.0 or later.

The new Health Records feature lets users access medical records from clinics, hospitals, and major health networks within the app. Powered by a partnership with b.well Connected Health, Samsung says the feature "guides users toward preventative care by offering meaningful insights and alerts that suggest next steps."

Samsung Health's other new upgrades

(Image credit: Samsung)

Alongside Health Records, Samsung is adding new functionality to its Medications tracking feature, which lets users track and record prescriptions, while providing information about side effects and warnings about drug interactions or food reactions.

You can now add medication by simply scanning the pill bottle with your phone camera, and there's a new dashboard where you can monitor medication progress.

Finally, Samsung Health is getting a feature borrowed from MyFitnessPal that will make food tracking a breeze. Barcode scanning has been added to the app, letting users log food details simply by scanning food barcodes with their iPhone camera.

Samsung says the new features will roll out first in the US, with availability in select European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Poland on the way. The UK and Australia aren't currently on the list, but Samsung says the features will be rolled out to "additional markets" in the future.

Version 6.28 of the Samsung Health app should be rolling out now to users.