Which smartwatches should you buy on Amazon Prime Day? Here are 3 watches we think will see major discounts

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to get your hands on the tech you've had your eye on – but for significantly less. During this discount extravaganza, the savings you can make can really add up, leaving you with a selection of shiny new gadgets that you've paid much less than the going rate for.

This applies as much to the best smartwatches as to every other product category on Amazon. If you're looking for a new smartwatch or fitness tracker to grab notifications and calls on-wrist, track your steps, sleep, heart rate and workouts, then you can get hold of one of these wrist-based computers at a low, low price from Amazon this year.

Here I've picked out three smartwatches that are worth looking out for on Amazon Prime Day: they're top-quality devices, well-reviewed by us, and likely to be featured in the sales. They include models contending for our guides to the best Apple Watch and the best Android watch, so you're covered no matter what your smartphone of choice.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Image credit: Future)

As our Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review will tell you, this is quite simply one of the best smartwatches that has ever left the Samsung production lines. Stylish, robust, powerful, versatile – what's not to like? It ticks all the boxes that need ticking for a wearable like this, then adds some extra boxes you hadn't thought of and ticks those too.

In our review we used phrases such as "the wearable companion most ready to climb Mount Everest" and dropped in words like "beautiful", "sturdy", and "eye-catching". As that tells you, we're pretty impressed by what Samsung has managed to put together here, and your wrist can take advantage.

So why would such a great smartwatch be available for less? Well, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is almost upon us, and that's bound to mean older models get price drops – and they could be significant ones. While some of you will want to wait for the newest model, you'll be able to save quite a bit on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

After all, how fast do you need your smartwatch to go, really? The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will manage everything you need, from phone notifications to turn-by-turn navigation, from step counting and heart rate monitoring to sleep tracking.

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch 7 (Image credit: Future)

When the Apple Watch 7 first appeared on the smartwatch scene, we described it in our Apple Watch 7 review as "a superb second screen for iPhone users" and and wearable that offered "a wide variety of impressive features". It's more evidence of Apple really finding its feet in terms of its smartwatch offerings, and perhaps the only complaint you can level against it is it's a lot like previous and subsequent Apple Watches – which isn't so bad.

You can certainly do everything you would want to do with a smartwatch here. It'll count your steps, track your heart rate, monitor your sleep, remind you to stay active, bring up alerts from your iPhone, play your music and podcasts, guide you step-by-step to specific locations, keep you in touch with Siri, and much more. And the 1.9-inch OLED screen is pretty special too.

The reason for potential Amazon Prime Day discounts is the same as with the Samsung watch we just mentioned: the Apple Watch 7 is no longer in the first blush of youth. The current model is the Apple Watch Series 9, and it's not going to be too much longer before the Apple Watch Series 10 makes an appearance too.

That could mean significant savings on the Apple Watch Series 7, and even if it is missing a few features like gesture controls from the very latest models, it's not going to hold you back. You'll still get almost all of the same features and functions on an Apple Watch Series 7 as you would the Series 8 and Series 9, as it's still going to be eligible for the latest watchOS 11 software when it rolls out later this year – complete with the new Vitals app, improved widgets, and more.

Fitbit Sense 2

(Image credit: Andrew Williams)

There's an awful lot to like about this flagship smartwatch from Fitbit, as our Fitbit Sense 2 review makes clear: it remains one of the best Fitbits you can buy, and comes in at a lower price (and in a more compact form factor) compared to the Pixel Watch 2. It looks good, it comes in a cool selection of colors, and it offers plenty of strap options.

If you have something that needs tracking – steps, stress, heart rate, sleep, SpO2, and more – the Fitbit Sense 2 takes care of it. It also knows where you are in the world thanks to the built-in GPS, can make contactless payments, and has a battery that can keep going for more than six days, much longer than the other two watches listed above, so there's no need to charge it every night.

When it comes to Amazon Prime Day discounts, not only is the Fitbit Sense not quite the newest smartwatch around anymore, it also comes with six months of the Fitbit Premium service included absolutely free. That makes me think we might see some special offers on this smartwatch: Fitbit devices often receive discounts, acting as a loss leader so Fitbit (and its owner Google) can enrol more people in its subscription-based fitness program, where the real money is.

Fitbit Premium comes with a bunch of useful features, including more advanced health metrics and analysis, and a wealth of workout routines you can follow to improve your fitness. You'll have to pay full price after the first six months, but that should give you enough time to work out if it works for you – and if you can get the smartwatch itself for less, so much the better.