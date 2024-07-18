This nifty Apple Watch case that turns your smartwatch into a classic iPod just got official pricing

Miss the classic iPod years after it was discontinued? Well, there may be a (partial) solution in the form of the tinyPod, an Apple Watch case that transforms Apple’s smartwatch into a miniature lookalike of the famous music player – and has now gone on sale.

If you missed the TinyPod's original announcement back in May, its enclosure takes the main body of an Apple Watch (minus any straps) and encases it in a flexible shell that's clearly inspired by the iPod.

There are two versions available – tinyPod and tinyPod Lite – with the former including a scroll wheel just like the one on the iPod. When turned, this wheel moves the Digital Crown, which is otherwise hidden by the case. The tinyPod Lite, on the other hand, lacks the scroll wheel and exposes the Digital Crown so that you can turn it as you normally would.

Now the device has now gone on sale on the company’s website we can see its pricing. The TinyPod comes in various sizes, including 40/41mm, 44/45mm and the 49mm dimensions of the Apple Watch Ultra, so it should be able to accommodate most modern Apple Watches.

It costs $79.99 (around £60 / AU$120) for the 40/41mm and 44/45mm sizes and $89.99 (about £70 / AU$135) for the 49mm version. As for TinyPod Lite, that’s $29.99 (around £25 / AU$45) for the smaller editions and $39.99 (about £30 / AU$60) for the 49mm size.

Most versions are shipping “this summer” (in other words, sometime before September) with some arriving “this fall" (between September and November, for those in the southern hemisphere).

Apple Watch, meet iPod

(Image credit: tinyPod)

According to the tinyPod’s creators, the device is designed to let you leave your iPhone at home and just take your Watch with you. If you have a cellular Apple Watch, you’ll be able to make calls and perform other tasks normally carried out by the iPhone.

The design leaves the Apple Watch’s rear sensor exposed, which is used for measuring your health stats. This isn’t anywhere near as practical as using an Apple Watch with straps, as the tinyPod cannot hold the device on your wrist.

That means that while you might be able to take quick readings, it won’t be useful for measuring ongoing health metrics throughout the day. Still, it's clearly designed for a strong nostalgia hit, and the tinyPod could be just the ticket if you’re looking for a fun little addition that morphs your Apple Watch into one of the most famous music players in history.