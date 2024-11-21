The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra crashes to a record-low price for Black Friday
It's now just $473
If you've had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, but you've been waiting for the Black Friday deals to kick off to snag a bargain then Amazon's Black Friday sale might just have delivered the deal you've been waiting for.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra just got another price cut, and is now available for a lowest-ever price of $473.98 at Amazon (was $649). That's a saving of $175, or 27%, and only a few extra dollars off the previous record-low price, but now that the Amazon sale has officially kicked off it seems like this is as good as it gets for the Ultra this year. (Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deals where you are.)
If you're feeling brave, you could try and swipe one of the original colorways for $459, but that deal is being offered by a third-party vendor some users may wish to avoid. The main deal here is sold by Amazon.
Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deals
Get more than $170 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra, a new lowest-ever price. There are a couple of configurations that are even cheaper than that, but they're from third-party vendors, while this saving comes directly from Amazon. You get a 47mm display and rugged titanium chassis, LTE, GPS, and more besides.
There's a reason why we rate the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra as the best smartwatch for Android users. In our Samsung Galaxy Ultra Watch review, we loved its tough titanium exterior, the programmable quick button, and its rich feature set. It's not perfect, but $175 off its original price it's an unbelievable purchase, and one of the best Android options going right now.
If it's out of your price range, you can also get a great deal on the Galaxy Watch 7, which down to a new-low price of just $205.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.