The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 just reached its lowest price yet

A few months after its summer launch, Samsung's latest smartwatch is on sale for over $50 off. You can now get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at Amazon for $231.79 (was $299.99).

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Galaxy Watch 7 so far. If you want to upgrade and need it sooner than later, this is your chance to buy the 40mm size in cream or green. Unfortunately, the other colors and sizes aren't part of the sale, but if you're happy with the models in the sale then you can snag a bargain smartwatch well ahead of this year's Black Friday deals.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $231.79 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is Samsung's newest smartwatch. Even so, it's $50 off a few months after launch. The performance boost from the new Exynos chip and AI features set it apart from the last generation, which might be worth it if you also like the bezel-free design. Expect all standard health and fitness tracking features you'd find in a smartwatch, except with AI to spice it up a little.

We highlighted the improved performance and AI-powered wellness features in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review. The multiple customization options and sleek, bezel-free design also add to the aesthetic.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 sports a newer, more powerful Exynos chip than its predecessor. It includes fitness basics like heartrate tracking and sleep monitoring, but AI is what really sets it apart from the past generation.

During a workout, Galaxy AI can compare your current workout with a past one and calculate an Energy Score based on your activity from the day before. It also filters out body movements to more accurately measure your health.

Outside of fitness, it can also integrate with your (Samsung or Android) phone to deliver notifications and suggest answers to messages. That said, this Samsung smartwatch might be more than you need if you're not that into AI.

Not a Samsung user? Check out our list of best smartwatches for the iPhone or best Android smartwatches for alternatives. Our best fitness trackers guide is also worth a look so you can decide if there's another you'd prefer.