The best smartwatch you can buy, Apple's Ultra 2, just crashed to a record-low price

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the second iteration of the best Apple Watch we've ever seen. We don't see too many deals on this incredible watch, but for a limited time only, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is down to a record-low of $719 on Amazon (was $799).

A 10% discount might not seem like much, but this watch has the highest possible specs in every single area. Choose from a whole host of different strap loops, including the Olive Alpine Loop and the Orange Ocean Band.

Today’s best Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $719 at Amazon

Apple produces some of the most iconic smartwatches on the market today, and some of the best smartwatches are being discounted to make their prices a little more palatable. The Ultra 2 is Apple's best-ever smartwatch, and at a reduced price of $719, it's the lowest price it's ever been. An unbeatable screen, titanium case, and amazing battery life are all guaranteed with Apple's flagship model.

With the best screen on any smartwatch ever, it's no wonder we gave it an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review. "This world-beating screen is brought to life with a new customizable Ultra-exclusive watch face, showing the seconds ticking away around the screen in a very clever fashion." The screen is capable of putting out an impressive 3,000 nits of brightness.

Apple Watch Ultra was the most radical redesign of the watch that Apple has ever attempted. The Ultra 2 follows in those footsteps and delivers the same amazing look and feel.

(Image credit: Future)

Recent weeks have seen a number of smartwatch deals hit the internet with big reductions on a variety of devices, especially if you're prepared to trade in an old device. With a plethora of options available, it can be hard to know where to start. Our well-researched guide to the best smartwatches is a great starting point.