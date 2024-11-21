I loved the Huawei Watch Fit 3 when I reviewed it and now it's £99 for Black Friday

The best smartwatches provide health metrics, track activity, and deliver notifications from your smart phone. As one of the best manufacturers of these devices, Huawei has a wide range of options available - including the Huawei Watch FIT 3 that has dropped to £99.99 (was £139.99) thanks to an early Black Friday deal.

The £40 discount is accompanied by a free strap, which makes this one seriously attractive promotion if you're looking for an all-in-one smartwatch deal ahead of the big day itself next week. The watch itself has a modern design and the large 1.82-inch AMOLED display that looks a lot better than its modest price tag would suggest.

Today's best Huawei Watch FIT 3 deal

Huawei Watch Fit 3: was £139.99 now £99.99 at Huawei UK An ultra-slim design with a 1.82-inch AMOLED Display ensures this smartwatch will look great on anyone. In terms of features, you'll get all-round fitness management and a wide range of health metrics to keep you informed. You can also keep up-to-date with notifications from your messages and apps. Huawei will also throw in a free strap in case you want to style yourself differently.

You can check out my recently published Huawei Watch Fit 3 review if you want a full run-down of this excellent smartwatch. As well as a beautiful design and a bold display, the Huawei Watch FIT 3 will run for 10 days of normal usage or 7 days if you want to push it to the extreme. Either way, you won't be charging the device more than once a week.

The smartwatch displays a reasonable amount of data but if you really want to drill deep, then you'll need the Huawei Health App. With it, you can access graphs, stats, and customise your watch experience. This app is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones.

