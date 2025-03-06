Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for as little as $129.99 with this tempting trade-in deal

Deals
By
published

Save up to $270 in this week's Discover Samsung sale

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with orange 7 on watch face and olive green wristband on orange background with TechRadar don&#039;t miss icon
(Image credit: Future)

Trade-in deals are a fantastic way of buying one of the best smartwatches without breaking the bank. One of the strongest ones I've spotted is this offer that lets you get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for as little as $129.99 (was $399.98) when you trade in your old smartwatch.

The deal comes from the combination of a $70 discount and an extra $200 rebate when you trade in an eligible smartwatch. Several Samsung, Apple, Fitbit and Garmin wearables are accepted for the trade-in, as long as they are on the eligible devices list. The biggest $200 saving is given for the Watch6 Classic and Watch5 Pro, while you still get a decent minimum of $100 for any smartwatch in any working condition.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $399.98 now $129.99 at Samsung

You can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for as little as $129.99 with the combination of a discount and trade-in offer. Its sleek, bezel-free design, shiny Super AMOLED display, and sturdy, adjustable band offer durability and comfort without tackiness. Health and fitness tracking is guaranteed, alongside other standard smartwatch features such as notifications, alarms and Samsung Pay. What a time to upgrade.

View Deal

In our Galaxy Watch 7 review, we highlighted the signature, sleek, bezel-free circular design of the smartwatch and upgrades to the sturdy foundation its predecessors already had with AI-powered wellness features.

The smartwatch has a slick AMOLED display and a newer, more powerful Exynos chip than its predecessor, which keeps everything moving smoothly. It also includes the ability to track and monitor things like heart rate and sleep. If you're interested in AI features then you'll love the ability to compare current workouts with previous ones.

That said, it's the most affordable, futureproof fitness watch for anyone who specifically wants a Samsung smartwatch and worth getting over cheaper past models for those who care about AI.

In addition to basic heart rate and sleep tracking, the Galaxy Watch 7 features personalized suggestions to improve your health, and an AI-calculated energy score based on your metrics from the day before at the start of each day. These metrics give fitness nerds more information to work with and help those still learning on their fitness journey get even closer to their goals.

If you're trying to decide what brand to go for, then head over to our best smartwatches for the iPhone or best Android smartwatches for a full roundup. If you'd like a device more suited to tracking exercise, then you might like one of our best fitness trackers instead.

See more Smartwatch Deals
Paul Hatton
Freelance writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra on a green background with the text don&#039;t miss
Save up to $460 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra with this mega trade-in deal
A samsung galaxy watch ultra with an orange strap on a blue background and the text lowest price
Galaxy Watch Ultra plunges to lowest-ever price, and the best deal is available directly from Samsung
SAmsung Galaxy Watch 7 on a blue background
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Bespoke Edition crashes to lowest-ever price
Samsung Galaxy Ring
Samsung is so desperate to sell you a Galaxy Ring, it’s offering $250 off if you trade in ANY smartwatch
Samsung Galaxy RIng on green background with big savings text overlay
The Samsung Galaxy Ring is our favorite smart ring – here's how to get it for $150
Samsung galaxy watch ultra on a purple background with the text don&#039;t miss
Ditching your Garmin watch after the outage? Samsung will give you up to $325 for it if you switch to a Galaxy Watch Ultra
Latest in Smartwatches
Google Pixel Watch 3 side dial and button
The Pixel Watch just got a secret display upgrade in Wear OS 5.1, but here’s why you probably shouldn’t use it
OnePlus Watch 3
Good news for OnePlus fans as it confirms the OnePlus Watch 3 will get three years of updates, not two
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with orange 7 on watch face and olive green wristband on orange background with TechRadar don&#039;t miss icon
Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for as little as $129.99 with this tempting trade-in deal
Google Pixel Watch 3
Google rolls out major Pixel Watch upgrade for all users – here's what's new in Wear OS 5.1
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple unveils new Apple Watch bands – here's what's in the Spring 2025 collection
Circular Ring 2
The Circular Ring 2 solves a crucial smart ring problem, and it's available to pre-order now
Latest in Deals
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070: these are the best retailers in the US and UK
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 on green background with lowest price text overlay
Quick! Samsung just brought back its Galaxy Z Flip 6 Black Friday deal – get $700 off plus a free storage upgrade
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with orange 7 on watch face and olive green wristband on orange background with TechRadar don&#039;t miss icon
Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for as little as $129.99 with this tempting trade-in deal
iPad Air M3 on a green background next to TechRadar big savings badge
Get the brand-new iPad Air (M3) from just $249 at Best Buy with a trade-in
LG C3 OLED TV on orange background and TechRadar &#039;Price Cut&#039; text
Spring clearance: LG's highly-rated C3 OLED TV has a massive $1,200 discount at Amazon
Dell XPS 13 and XPS 14 on a yellow background
Epic laptop deals are now live at Dell – here are the 5 best offers from $279.99
More about smartwatches
Google Pixel Watch 3 side dial and button

The Pixel Watch just got a secret display upgrade in Wear OS 5.1, but here’s why you probably shouldn’t use it
OnePlus Watch 3

Good news for OnePlus fans as it confirms the OnePlus Watch 3 will get three years of updates, not two
A screenshot of a character in FragPunk on PC.

FragPunk drops tomorrow for PC, but its console launch has been delayed at the last minute
See more latest
Most Popular
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070: these are the best retailers in the US and UK
LG C3 OLED TV on orange background and TechRadar &#039;Price Cut&#039; text
Spring clearance: LG's highly-rated C3 OLED TV has a massive $1,200 discount at Amazon
DJI Osmo Action 4
The impressive DJI Osmo Action 4 drops to a record-low price at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 on green background with lowest price text overlay
Quick! Samsung just brought back its Galaxy Z Flip 6 Black Friday deal – get $700 off plus a free storage upgrade
iPad Air M3 on a green background next to TechRadar big savings badge
Get the brand-new iPad Air (M3) from just $249 at Best Buy with a trade-in
Dell XPS 13 and XPS 14 on a yellow background
Epic laptop deals are now live at Dell – here are the 5 best offers from $279.99
Samsung TV deals
Samsung's spring sale is slashing prices on its best-selling TVs: save up to $1,200
Google Pixel 9 on blue background with lowest price text overlay
Forget the iPhone 16e - the Google Pixel 9 has just dropped to a record low of $599
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra on a red background with text saying Big Savings next to it.
Score the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for as little as $399.99 in this week's Samsung sale
The Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine on a purple background with text saying Don&#039;t Miss.
The excellent Breville Barista Express coffee maker is back to its Black Friday price