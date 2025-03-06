Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for as little as $129.99 with this tempting trade-in deal

Trade-in deals are a fantastic way of buying one of the best smartwatches without breaking the bank. One of the strongest ones I've spotted is this offer that lets you get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for as little as $129.99 (was $399.98) when you trade in your old smartwatch.

The deal comes from the combination of a $70 discount and an extra $200 rebate when you trade in an eligible smartwatch. Several Samsung, Apple, Fitbit and Garmin wearables are accepted for the trade-in, as long as they are on the eligible devices list. The biggest $200 saving is given for the Watch6 Classic and Watch5 Pro, while you still get a decent minimum of $100 for any smartwatch in any working condition.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $399.98 now $129.99 at Samsung You can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for as little as $129.99 with the combination of a discount and trade-in offer. Its sleek, bezel-free design, shiny Super AMOLED display, and sturdy, adjustable band offer durability and comfort without tackiness. Health and fitness tracking is guaranteed, alongside other standard smartwatch features such as notifications, alarms and Samsung Pay. What a time to upgrade.

In our Galaxy Watch 7 review, we highlighted the signature, sleek, bezel-free circular design of the smartwatch and upgrades to the sturdy foundation its predecessors already had with AI-powered wellness features.

The smartwatch has a slick AMOLED display and a newer, more powerful Exynos chip than its predecessor, which keeps everything moving smoothly. It also includes the ability to track and monitor things like heart rate and sleep. If you're interested in AI features then you'll love the ability to compare current workouts with previous ones.

That said, it's the most affordable, futureproof fitness watch for anyone who specifically wants a Samsung smartwatch and worth getting over cheaper past models for those who care about AI.

In addition to basic heart rate and sleep tracking, the Galaxy Watch 7 features personalized suggestions to improve your health, and an AI-calculated energy score based on your metrics from the day before at the start of each day. These metrics give fitness nerds more information to work with and help those still learning on their fitness journey get even closer to their goals.

