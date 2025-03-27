Garmin Forerunner 255 falls to an incredible lowest-ever price in the Amazon Spring Sale

The Amazon Spring Sale is a brilliant time to score a new Garmin. While the deals aren't numerous, a couple are absolutely worth your time, including this new lowest-ever price on the Garmin Forerunner 265.

• Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale

Right now, at Amazon UK, you can get a Garmin Forerunner 255 for just £206 instead of £349.99, a whopping 41% off and a new lowest-ever price.

That's a fantastic price on one of Garmin's best running watches and nearly £200 less than you'd expect to pay for the newer 265.

Today's best Garmin Forerunner 255 deal

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: was £349.99 now £206.99 at Amazon Get £143 off the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music, which features GPS and onboard storage for up to 500 songs to power your workouts. Users can expect 14 days of battery life and Garmin's industry-leading health and fitness tracking.

This is a brilliant way to get your hands on a cheap, running Garmin, possibly for the first time. If you want something even cheaper, you could always opt for this £115 Forerunner 55, but there's a pretty big gulf in performance and features if you can stomach the extra £90.

This larger 46mm version features 4GB of onboard storage, GPS, heart rate monitoring, water resistance, Garmin's Morning Reports, HRV status, workout suggestions, training tips, and more.

It might not be the best Garmin on the market anymore, but you'll struggle to find better at this price.

Garmin Forerunner 55: was £179.99 now £115 at Amazon Get an even heftier 36% off the UK version, now just £115. You can get all three colors for less than £120 each, and the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model is £109, so only £6 more.

More Amazon Big Spring Sale deals