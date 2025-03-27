Garmin Forerunner 255 falls to an incredible lowest-ever price in the Amazon Spring Sale

Only £6 shy of £200!

Garmin Forerunner 255
(Image credit: Garmin)

The Amazon Spring Sale is a brilliant time to score a new Garmin. While the deals aren't numerous, a couple are absolutely worth your time, including this new lowest-ever price on the Garmin Forerunner 265.

Right now, at Amazon UK, you can get a Garmin Forerunner 255 for just £206 instead of £349.99, a whopping 41% off and a new lowest-ever price.

That's a fantastic price on one of Garmin's best running watches and nearly £200 less than you'd expect to pay for the newer 265.

Today's best Garmin Forerunner 255 deal

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music
Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: was £349.99 now £206.99 at Amazon

Get £143 off the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music, which features GPS and onboard storage for up to 500 songs to power your workouts. Users can expect 14 days of battery life and Garmin's industry-leading health and fitness tracking.

This is a brilliant way to get your hands on a cheap, running Garmin, possibly for the first time. If you want something even cheaper, you could always opt for this £115 Forerunner 55, but there's a pretty big gulf in performance and features if you can stomach the extra £90.

This larger 46mm version features 4GB of onboard storage, GPS, heart rate monitoring, water resistance, Garmin's Morning Reports, HRV status, workout suggestions, training tips, and more.

It might not be the best Garmin on the market anymore, but you'll struggle to find better at this price.

Garmin Forerunner 55
Garmin Forerunner 55: was £179.99 now £115 at Amazon

Get an even heftier 36% off the UK version, now just £115. You can get all three colors for less than £120 each, and the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model is £109, so only £6 more.

More Amazon Big Spring Sale deals

Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon
Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon: was £249 now £199 at Amazon

The Oura Gen 3 is an older smart ring now, but it's still a great buy if you're looking for a wearable on a budget. The design is a little bulkier than the Gen 4, but you still get sleep, stress, and blood oxygen tracking - which are the essentials. This particular model also features the new Oura app, which makes tracking the 20 biometrics that this model can capture easy.

View Deal
Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
Fitness & Wearables writer

Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music. 

