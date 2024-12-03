Dear Amazon, please stop discounting the Galaxy Watch Ultra so my boss will let me go home

During the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events, I covered four separate astonishing discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at Amazon. On Monday, I finally went to bed hoping Tuesday would bring a reprieve from Amazon's unhinged run of discounts.

Yet here I am again, back to tell you that even though Cyber Monday has LITERALLY FINISHED, AMAZON, you can still buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for just $489.

In the UK? That lowest-ever price of £499 is also still going strong. If you buy one, maybe stock will run out, and then I can finally move on with my life.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649.99 now $473.98 Not quite the lowest-ever price of $434, this $473.98 price tag still gets you 25% off the regular price of a Galaxy Watch Ultra. Make sure you select the + Trail Band option on Amazon, which gets you a free extra band at a price cheaper than the standalone watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was £599 now £499 In the UK the price of the Galaxy Watch Ultra is holding fast at £499, £100 off, and the lowest-ever price we've seen in the UK.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is our number one Android smartwatch right now. It's got a brilliant rugged titanium chassis, 100 hours of battery life, and great AI-powered health and fitness tracking features.

It's obviously taking some cues from the Apple Watch Ultra, but for Android users (particularly Samsung owners) it's the only way to get that rugged outdoor performance on Android. If you want an all-singing, all-dancing Android smartwatch that can handle anything you throw at it, this is the one to buy.

If you poke around on Amazon, you will find a couple of listings cheaper for the Galaxy Watch Ultra, but these are third-party sellers. If you want one from Amazon, the above US listing of $473 is your best bet. It's also available in the striking Titanium White color for $479.

If you're in the market for a new Galaxy smartwatch but the Ultra is a bit too hefty for you, you can also save big on the mainstream Galaxy Watch 7, down to $227 on Amazon instead of $299. The same model is also heavily discounted in the UK and can be picked up for £214 instead of £289, a new lowest-ever price from Cyber Monday that's still going.