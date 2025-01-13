Bag the Apple Watch Series 10 at Currys for as little as £299 with trade-in

The best smartwatches are not only a fantastic extension to your mobile phone but also one of the best ways to track health and fitness data. Apple is one of the foremost creators of this tech and there's now a terrific deal on the latest Watch Series 10. That means, for a limited time only, you can get the Apple Watch Series 10 at Currys for £299.

The deal includes a £50 price reduction but what's more important is that you can get a further £50 off when you trade in any smartwatch – this is on top of the value that Currys will give you for the wearable you're handing over. Just click on the trade-in option on the product page and go through the process to see your full discount.

Today’s best Apple Watch Series 10 deal

Apple Watch Series 10: was £399 now £299 at Currys The Apple Watch Series 10 is one of the most eye-catching smartwatches around, thanks to the large display yet slim form factor. The screen is not only gorgeous to look at but effortlessly simple to use. It has all the health and fitness features we know and love but it now also has sleep apnoea detection. The S10 chipset uses machine learning to identify patterns associated with trips and falls as well as improve voice calls and translations.

Our Apple Watch Series 10 review said it's good enough to make our reviewer want to ditch the Watch Ultra as its "slimmer overall build makes for a comfortable watch that feels more expansive than ever before".

The Apple Watch Series 10 takes everything you loved about the previous model, like the Activity Rings system and comprehensive tracking, before also adding some Ultra-exclusive options. This includes depth for diving, Tides, and the third-party Oceanic Plus app so it’s perfect for those who love exploring the sea.

It also now has a re-engineered speaker system so it can play media out loud, which could be useful. The only downside is there’s still no improvement on the battery life, but at least there’s better fast charging support.

