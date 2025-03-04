Apple unveils new Apple Watch bands – here's what's in the Spring 2025 collection
I'm gonna keep on dancing at the pink peony club
- Apple has released new Apple Watch bands for spring 2025
- There are new Sport Loop and Sport Band shades
- There are also new Solo and Braided Solo Loop options, and impressive new Hermès options
Alongside its new M3 iPad Air and A16 iPad, Apple has quietly unveiled a series of new shades for many of its best Apple Watch bands just in time for spring (if you're in the US or UK that is).
Apple continually updates its Apple Watch band palette with various shades and colors throughout the seasons, and we've now got our first look at the Spring 2025 collection.
First up, there are new Sport Loops in Periwinkle blue (a quiet nod to Guy Ritchie fans) and Sage green, both priced at $49.
For sport users, there's a new Aquamarine green Sport Band, as well as a Tangerine orange and a Periwinkle option, again priced at $49. Sadly, there are no new Nike options, but the Solo Loop is available in three new colors including the aforementioned Periwinkle, Northern Lights (a fluorescent green), and pink Peony (club, I'm gonna keep on danci... sorry).
More Apple Watch bands for 2025
Also new for 2025 are Tangerine, Aquamarine, and Peony braided Solo Loop bands priced at $99.
Finally, for the premium buyers, you can now get a new Hermès band for the best Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, in a new Bleu Hydra En Mer, which costs a cool $449 – that's more than the Apple Watch Series 10.
There's also a new Hermès Toile H Single Tour in black, and a new Hermès Twill Jump Attelage Single Tour in three new shades, all priced at $349. New colors are also available for the Hermès Kilim Single Tour and Hermès Bridon Single Tour and Attelage Double Tour ranges as well.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You can see every new available color, size, and band on Apple's website.
You may also like
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The OnePlus Watch 2 won't get Wear OS 5 until Q3 of this year, and the news for the OnePlus Watch 3 is even worse
Honor's new Android smartwatch has a 1.5-inch AMOLED display, 15 days of battery life, and works with iPhone and Android