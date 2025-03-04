Apple unveils new Apple Watch bands – here's what's in the Spring 2025 collection

Apple has released new Apple Watch bands for spring 2025

There are new Sport Loop and Sport Band shades

There are also new Solo and Braided Solo Loop options, and impressive new Hermès options

Alongside its new M3 iPad Air and A16 iPad, Apple has quietly unveiled a series of new shades for many of its best Apple Watch bands just in time for spring (if you're in the US or UK that is).

Apple continually updates its Apple Watch band palette with various shades and colors throughout the seasons, and we've now got our first look at the Spring 2025 collection.

First up, there are new Sport Loops in Periwinkle blue (a quiet nod to Guy Ritchie fans) and Sage green, both priced at $49.

For sport users, there's a new Aquamarine green Sport Band, as well as a Tangerine orange and a Periwinkle option, again priced at $49. Sadly, there are no new Nike options, but the Solo Loop is available in three new colors including the aforementioned Periwinkle, Northern Lights (a fluorescent green), and pink Peony (club, I'm gonna keep on danci... sorry).

More Apple Watch bands for 2025

(Image credit: Apple)

Also new for 2025 are Tangerine, Aquamarine, and Peony braided Solo Loop bands priced at $99.

Finally, for the premium buyers, you can now get a new Hermès band for the best Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, in a new Bleu Hydra En Mer, which costs a cool $449 – that's more than the Apple Watch Series 10.

There's also a new Hermès Toile H Single Tour in black, and a new Hermès Twill Jump Attelage Single Tour in three new shades, all priced at $349. New colors are also available for the Hermès Kilim Single Tour and Hermès Bridon Single Tour and Attelage Double Tour ranges as well.

You can see every new available color, size, and band on Apple's website.