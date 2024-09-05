Apple hints at smart ring plans with its unsubtle Apple Watch survey

We’re just four days away from Apple’s September 9, 2024, special event titled “It’s Glowtime.” And while we’re expecting new iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches, as you might expect, the technology giant is likely hard at work on future gadgets.

Recently, Apple has been sending a survey to select Apple Watch users, asking for feedback on the smartwatch itself, various features, including battery life, and, most interestingly, whether they use a smart ring, according to AppleInsider, which viewed some of the questions.

While that’s far from concrete evidence, it’s clear that Apple is at least considering exploring a smart ring, something that’s been rumored time and time again with more frequency. Specifically, smart rings appeared when folks were asked if they used other wearables.

(Image credit: Future)

Apple is likely using the results as market research to determine what other form factors may interest them. Asking folks with an Apple Watch about a smart ring is not entirely out of the blue, either. Apple has been filing patents related to smart rings for several years, and it’s been rumored that the technology giant will eventually enter the category.

Of course, as it does with any future products, Apple works in secret. An Apple smart ring does make sense, though, as it can provide a similar feature set to the Apple Watch but double down on health and activity tracking while also providing it in a build that might be more suitable for some customers.

I wear an Apple Watch Ultra basically 24/7 or any other myriad smartwatch I might be testing, but plenty of folks don’t want to sleep with a gadget strapped to their wrist. A smart ring fixes that and can also solve the battery life problem, which Apple asked users about in this survey, specifically if they use a fast charger.

(Image credit: Apple)

That comes in the box with the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, allowing you to refuel the smartwatch quickly, but considering an Apple Ring may not have a screen, it could stretch to multiple days without needing a recharge. Look at the Oura Ring or Galaxy Ring; both offer multi-day battery life.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

An Apple Ring could also help you disconnect and avoid giving yourself access to yet another device with a screen. Considering Samsung’s Galaxy Ring offers a finger gesture, Apple could expand the Series 9 and Ultra 2’s – and Vision Pro’s – Double Tap functionality to a smart ring, allowing you to control another device with it.

Of course, nothing’s official until Apple makes it official, and it’s likely that an Apple-branded smart ring is still a way out. After all, we’re not expecting it in a few days at the next Apple event, but it’s clear that smart rings are at least on the radar for the brand.

And as someone keen to see Apple enter the category, I’ll take this as a hint of sorts.