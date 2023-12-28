Which mattress brands don't use fiberglass in their beds?

When you're shopping for a new mattress you're going to want one that can help you sleep soundly, and for many people that means having a mattress that doesn't contain any potentially harmful materials such as fiberglass.

A surprising number of even the best mattresses contain fiberglass, because it's a cost-effective flame retardant, and while it's no real danger when it's properly sealed, but if it somehow gets out, direct contact or inhalation can cause irritation and breathing problems.

Our best mattress without fiberglass guide lists the top beds that definitely don't contain fiberglass, but if you want more options we can help you with that too. We've picked out the sleep brands whose mattresses are fiberglass-free, giving you plenty more options to play with when you're in search of a safer sleep surface.

How can I tell if a mattress doesn't have fiberglass?

There's actually a really easy way to work out if a sleep brand's mattress doesn't contain fiberglass: they'll be shouting it from the rooftops. Fiberglass in mattresses has become a hot topic over the past couple of years, and consumers are becoming more aware of the potential hazards.

Consequently the brands that don't use fiberglass tend to be completely upfront about it; if they specifically state that their mattresses are fiberglass-free then you can buy with confidence, and the brands listed below have done just that.

Conversely, the brands that do use fiberglass would rather not draw attention to the fact; if you can't find any mention of fiberglass at all on their sites, that's a red flag. Sometimes they'll disguise their use of fiberglass behind alternative terminology, so if you see mention of silica, glass wool or even glass fiber, you're probably looking at a mattress with fiberglass in it.

The cheaper the mattress, the more likely it is to use fiberglass as a flame barrier; one thing you'll notice about the fiberglass-free brands below is that their mattresses generally come in at more premium price points. However you may well find that it's worth paying the extra for the peace of mind that comes with knowing there's no fiberglass in your mattress.

Mattress brands that don't use fiberglass

Here are some of the top sleep brands that absolutely don't use fiberglass in their mattresses.

1. Amerisleep

(Image credit: Amerisleep)

All of Amerisleep's mattresses are listed as being both non-toxic and fiberglass-free, and it instead uses a cotton-polyester blend as a flame barrier. The brand goes into more detail with a blog post on its mattresses without fiberglass, which features plenty of information about fiberglass and the potential hazards associated with it.

Our top pick for an Amerisleep mattress without fiberglass would be the Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid, which is a medium-feel mattress that's ideal for side sleepers, and which does a great job of regulating temperature as well as boasting excellent motion isolation and edge support. There's $450 off the AS3 Hybrid at Amerisleep, which means a queen size will cost you $1,499.

Read more: Amerisleep AS3 Hybrid mattress review

2. Avocado

(Image credit: Avocado)

Avocado makes a big deal of the fact that none of its mattresses contain fiberglass. It instead uses GOTS-certified organic wool as a natural fire barrier, along with a host of other organic materials including cotton, latex, alpaca and hemp fiber.

You'll find its most popular model, the Avocado Green Mattress, in our best mattress guide, and in our review we found it that it has a firm feel that means it's best suited to back and stomach sleepers; we were also impressed by the quality and thoughtfulness of its design and build. Right now there's 10% off at Avocado when you use the HOLIDAY code, and you'll pay $1,799 for a queen size.

Read more: Avocado Green Mattress review

3. Bear

(Image credit: Bear)

Bear uses Whispershield - a fire barrier made of flame-proof and environmentally-friendly rayon - in its mattresses, and a comprehensive post on its site explains just why you need a fiberglass-free mattress.

While mattresses without fiberglass tend to be a more expensive option, the Bear Original won't break the bank. This 10-inch memory foam mattress has a body-contouring medium feel and does it does a really good job of minimizing motion transfer, however some customers note that it has a tendency to trap heat. There's 35% off at Bear right now, which means that a Bear Original in a queen size will cost you $649.

4. Big Fig

(Image credit: Big Fig)

While Big Fig doesn't exactly shout about its mattress being fiberglass-free, there's confirmation in this blog post that goes on to list the Big Fig's other winning features. A Big Fig representative informed us that the brand instead uses a blend of cotton, linseed, and flax as a fire barrier.

The Big Fig mattress is made for heavier bodies, with a maximum weight capacity of 1,100lbs, and it's one of the best mattresses for heavy people. Because it's designed to support larger sleepers, this hybrid's really firm, which means that it'll likely be far too firm for many. It boasts a tufted cover and excellent edge support, although some customers say that it can sleep hot. There's currently $300 off at Big Fig, with a queen size coming in at $1,499.

5. Birch

(Image credit: Birch)

Birch is committed to being transparent about the materials used in its mattresses, including its fire retardant layer, which is made using 100% organic wool fibers.

For an organic option without fiberglass, the Birch Natural Mattress is surprisingly affordable; there's 20% off at Birch right now. and you can buy a queen size for $1,699. In our review we found that it boasts great temperature regulation as well as firm yet spring support, making it a solid choice for hot sleepers as well as combination sleepers, although we also noted that its motion isolation isn't the best.

Read more: Birch Natural Mattress review

6. Helix

(Image credit: 3Z Brands for Tom's Guide / TechRadar)

Helix is Birch's sister company, and like Birch it states that its mattresses don't contain fiberglass; they instead use a fire retardant yard made with chemical-free Rayon fiber in the form of a small foam layer.

Our top Helix pick is the Helix Midnight, which we rate as the best mattress for side sleepers. It's a 12-inch hybrid with plenty of sink-in comfort, which delivers excellent pressure relief and cushioning for your joints. It also does a fine job of absorbing movements from a restless partner, although the edge support isn't quite all that. There's 20% off in the Helix sale, netting you a queen size Helix Midnight for $1,099.

Read more: Helix Midnight mattress review

7. Nolah

(Image credit: Nolah)

Nolah's another brand that doesn't make a huge deal of its mattresses being fiberglass-free, however if you scroll down to the FAQ section on any of its mattress pages, you'll find the question: Do Nolah mattresses contain fiberglass? And the answer is a definitive no.

We rate the Nolah Evolution 15 mattress highly; it's a firm and well-made hybrid mattress, with a seven-layer design that cradles pressure points and supports and aligns your spine. It's comes in three firmness options, so there's a model for every kind of sleeper, and there's up to $1,000 off in the Nolah sale; a queen size will set you back $1,749.

Read more: Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review

8. Saatva

(Image credit: Saatva)

It should be no surprise that luxury sleep brand Saatva doesn't use fiberglass in its mattresses; what's surprising is the variety of alternatives it employs. The Saatva Classic, Loom & Leaf, Saatva HD and Saatva Youth use a natural, plant-based thistle, while the Memory Foam Hybrid uses a combination of thistle and wool. The Zenhaven, Latex Hybrid and Crib mattress use 100% GOTS-certified organic New Zealand wool, the Saatva RX uses a blend of thistle and the same New Zealand wool, and the Solaire uses Paladin, made with flame-retardant rayon fibers blended with polyester fibers. Phew!

The Saatva Classic sits at the top of our guide to the best mattresses without fiberglass as well as other buying guides, and it's our favorite mattress all round. It combines luxury, practicality, and eco-friendliness, and comes in three firmness options and two heights. You can still get $400 off the Saatva Classic with our deal, which means a queen size will cost you $1,595.