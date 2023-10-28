Saatva Latex Pillow Review: a luxurious yet supportive pillow that's worth the investment

The Saatva Latex Pillow is expensive, but worth the investment – this is one of the most comfortable and supportive pillows I've tested. The design combines down-alternative with shredded latex, for the best of two worlds. It's available in two lofts, making the pillow a great choice for side, back, and stomach sleepers. And the cotton pillow cover – as well as the removable layer of down fill – can be laundered in the washing machine.

Saatva Latex Pillow: Two-minute review

Saatva Latex Pillow includes both shredded latex and down-alternative for cushioning. As such, you're getting the best of both worlds: the allergy-friendly fluffiness of synthetic stuffing, and the comfortable bounciness of latex.

This is the brand behind TechRadar's #1 best mattress (read about it in its Saatva Classic mattress review), so I had high expectations for this pillow, and I wasn't disappointed. The Saatva Latex pillow is one of the very best pillows I've slept on. It provides a luxurious sleeping experience, with the blend of different fills creating the feeling of sleeping in a 5-star hotel bed.

Although you can't adjust the fill level as is possible with some pillows, there are two loft options, making it suitable for a wide range of sleepers. Most of the pillow is machine-washable, and I didn't have any issues with it trapping heat, either.



With prices starting at $165, this sits at the top end of pillows in general, but the build quality is excellent. If you can afford it, it might well be worth it. Read on for my full Saatva Latex pillow review.

Saatva Latex Pillow review: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Fill Shredded natural latex, down-alternative microdenier fibers Cover Fair Trade Cotton Dimensions Queen (28 x 18") or King (34 x 18”) Loft Standard (roughly 4-5" in height) or high (6-7") Care Cover and down-alternative layer are machine-washable Trial 45 nights Warranty 1 year Price bracket Premium

Saatva Latex Pillow review: Price & value for money

Premium pricing – costs from $165, and rarely discounted

High quality

Comes with a 45-night trial and year's warranty

The Saatva Latex pillow sits firmly in the premium price bracket. In fact, it would be in the premium bracket even at half price. Although Saatva mattress deals and sales are common, they never really include accessories like pillows. Here's the pricing for the two sizes:

Queen size: $165

King size: $185

None of Saatva's products are especially cheap, nor is that the brand's general approach – instead, it focuses on high-end materials, strong build quality and excellent customer service, all of which help justify those higher prices.

When the Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillow is on sale, it’s less than half the cost of the Saatva Latex Pillow. But keep in mind that the latter also includes down-alternative fill, so it’s almost like getting two pillows for the cost of one, here. Although, of course, only person can sleep on it at a time.

Saatva makes four different types of pillows. In addition to the Sattva Latex Pillow, the company also makes a Saatva down-alternative Pillow that starts at $115 for a standard/queen. In addition, there’s a Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Pillow that starts at $165 for a standard/queen, and Saatva Cloud Memory Foam Pillow starts at $135 for a standard/queen.

Saatva Latex Pillow review: Design & materials

Shredded natural latex core provides support

Fill layer of alternative down fibers is breathable

Cover and down microdenier fiber pillow are machine washable

The Saatva Latex Pillow has three main design components, all of which work perfectly together. The main core is made from shredded natural latex, to support the head and relieve pressure. This is wrapped in a fill layer containing down-alternative fibers. Finally, there's the organic cotton cover, with gusseted sides that look smart and help the pillow maintain its shape.

This isn't one of those pillows where you can remove filling until it's the perfect height and firmness for you. However, it is available in two different lofts, making it suitable for a wide range of sleepers. The standard loft – which is about 4 inches to 5 inches high – is recommended for stomach and back sleepers. The high loft pillow is 6 inches to 7 inches high, and is recommended for side and combination sleepers.

In TechRadar's Saatva Down Alternative pillow review, the reviewer found the loft too high for most people, so it's great to see that this option has two heights to suit different people.

My review pair of Saatva Latex Pillows arrived in one branded box, with the pillows enclosed in a strong plastic bag with two carrying handles. Since the pillows weren’t shrink-wrapped, I didn’t have to wait for them to expand, so I was able to put the pillows on my bed and start the testing process immediately. (And since they were not shrink wrapped, I didn’t experience any off-gassing smells.)

Design score: 4.5 out of 5

Saatva Latex Pillow review: Care & allergies

Most of the Saatva Latex pillow is machine-washable – both the outer cotton cover and microdenier fiber layer can both be tossed in the washing machine to launder. Synthetic down-alternative generally better at not aggravating allergies when compared to actual down.

Although the shredded latex core isn't machine washable, it is hypoallergenic, and dust mite- and mildew-resistant. This natural latex does not contain allergy-producing proteins, and it doesn’t come into contact with your skin, so it should also be safe for people (like me) who have latex allergies.

Saatva Latex pillow review: Comfort & support

Can suit back, side, or stomach sleepers, depending on the loft

Squishy yet supportive

Doesn't need re-fluffing

The Saatva Latex Pillow provided a comfortable level of firmness and support, while also being ridiculously comfortable. My preference is always a thick and squishy/spongy pillow that’s plush yet supportive, and this pillow checks all of the boxes.

If you want a pillow that you can bash into shape and fold over, this isn't it – the Saatva Latex pillows can't be folded over, and are full enough that they don't need to be refluffed.

Since the pillow is available in two lofts, it's a good option for back, stomach, and side sleepers. I’m a combination sleeper, alternating between my stomach and side. For my review I slept on the high loft pillow option, and it was the perfect hight for these positions. On my back, it was slightly high – not enough to be uncomfortable, but enough to notice the difference. However, had I been a stomach sleeper, I would have requested the standard loft pillow instead.

I actually enjoyed the pillows so much that after my two weeks of testing, I started using them to lounge on my sofa on the weekends – but I would always take them back to the bedroom at night.

Comfort and support score: 5 out of 5

Saatva Latex Pillow review: Temperature regulation

I did not find the Saatva Latex Pillow to be 'cool to the touch', but neither are the vast majority of temperature-regulating pillows that I test. However, the pillows did provide a relatively cool sleeping experience.

This is due to three factors. First, the pillow’s natural latex core is breathable. Also, the fill later of alternative down fibers is also breathable. In addition, the organic cotton cover is moisture-wicking. With all of these components working in harmony, the result was a temperature-relating experience that kept me comfortably cool during the night.

Temperature regulation score: 4.5 out of 5

Should I buy the Saatva Latex pillow?

But keep in mind that the Saatva Latex Pillow combines latex with down-alternative, so it’s almost like getting two pillows for the cost of one. So, I would definitely recommend trying it.

Buy it if...

✅ You want the best of the best: This pillow is an investment, but the quality and comfort makes this pillow worth it. As someone who loves down pillows/alternative down pillows and also loves latex pillows, this is the best of best worlds. It's comparable to asking me to choose between chocolate and peanut butter versus letting me combine chocolate and peanut butter. Why choose one when you can have both?

✅ You want to be able to pick your loft: The ability to choose a higher or lower loft means you can choose the best option for your build and sleep style – it can be suitable for almost anyone, including side, back, and stomach sleepers.

✅ You suffer from allergies: Both the cover and the down-alternative fill section are machine-washable, which is a win for those who struggle with allergies. The latex, though not washable, is hypoallergenic, dust mite- and mildew-resistant.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You want to be able to adjust your loft/firmness precisely: Although it's available in two loft options, once you've made your choice, you're locked in. Other options let you remove and re-add fill as desired.

❌ You're on a budget: This is a premium pillow, and while I don't think it's overpriced, there are plenty of excellent pillows around for much less – the Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillow, listed below in the Alternatives section, is half the price.



❌ You want a super-squishy pillow: The Saatva Latex pillow is full and soft, but you can't bash it into shape or fold it over.

Saatva Latex pillow review: Also consider

Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillow

Another excellent latex foam pillow. This one melds to the shape of your head, which is great if you like to fold the pillow over or shape it to your preference. Like the Saatva, you've got two lofts to choose between. Only the cover is machine-washable, and this pillow is usually available for less than half the price of the Saatva option reviewed here. Read more in our Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillow review.

Casper Down pillow

The Casper Down Pillow is a pure down pillow with a supportive 5-chamber design and is actually a pillow within a pillow that includes duck down and feathers. It’s fluffy and feels like sleeping on a cloud. And for those who sleep hot, it is always cool to the touch. It works well with back, stomach, and side sleepers – but some people may find it too soft. And at the time of publication, the pillow is at least $30 less expensive than the Saatva Latex Pillow, and can be tossed into the washing machine. Read more in our Casper Down pillow review.

How I tested the Saatva Latex pillow

For over two weeks, I slept on a pair of the Saatva Latex Pillows to see how they fared in performance, testing for setup, comfort, support, and temperature regulation. I also slept in side, back, and stomach positions to see if the performance was the same.

