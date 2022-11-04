The Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillow is available in two lofts – the low-loft version reviewed here provides just the right support for stomach sleepers (and back sleepers who don’t snore), while side sleepers should get on with the high loft option. The latex melds to your head and neck shape to provide custom support, and it's hypoallergenic, which makes it great for those who suffer from allergies or asthma. That this isn’t one of those pillows you can unzip to remove or add fill, but if you choose the right loft, that shouldn’t be a problem.

Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillow review in brief

We tested the Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillow to see how it matches up against the rest of the best pillows on the market. This pillow is made of latex with an organic cotton cover, and designed to provide a natural and healthy sleep experience. It comes in two different lofts – low loft (the one we tested, and which we'd recommend for back or front sleepers) or a high loft (which would be better for side sleepers).

Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillow specs Type: Latex pillow

Best suited to: Stomach and back sleepers (low loft version), side sleepers (high loft version); those with allergies, hot sleepers

Trial period: 30 days

Warranty: 3 years

This pillow delivered a comfortable and supportive experience. The latex foam melds to the shape of the sleeper's head and neck, which means you can avoid the awkwardness of trying to bash it into the right shape, and we found it slept nice and cool, too. The organic material is a definite plus for those who suffer from allergies and need something hypoallergenic, and the cover is removable and washable, too.

We found that low loft version was comfortable without being too soft. Our main tester is predominantly a side sleeper, but also sometimes sleeps on their stomach, and we found the low loft helped to avoid any type of stiffness and aches that can come from sleeping face-down. However, if you’re purely a side sleeper (or a back sleeper with snoring and sleep apnea issues), the high loft option would be a better choice since it can cradle your head and neck.

Both the pillow insert and cover are hypoallergenic, so while our main tester is usually allergic to latex (at least latex gloves and latex bandages), they didn’t encounter any problems. In fact, we thoroughly enjoyed sleeping on this pillow for our review.

The queen size pillow sells for $89, and the king size pillow is $99. Read on for our full Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillow review, or if you're considering upgrading your full sleep setup, check out our best mattress guide.

Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillow review: price and deals

Among Brooklyn Bedding's pillows, the Talalay latex pillow is in the mid-point price range. The company also sells a more expensive Luxury Cooling Memory Foam Pillow starting at $129. At the other end of the spectrum is the Ventilated Memory Foam Pillow, which starts at $69, as well as the Premium Shredded Foam Pillow, which starts at $54.

Compared to the Layla Kapok Pillow, which starts at $109, the Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillow is a more budget-conscious option. However, the former also has adjustable, removable fill. The Talalay pillow is more expensive than the Casper Sleep Original Pillow, which is only $65 and has a 2-inch gusset.

Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillow review: design and materials

Filled with responsive latex foam

Washable, organic cotton cover

Natural, hypoallergenic materials

The Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Low Loft Latex Pillow is made of naturally-extracted organic latex. However, since the insert and cover are both hypoallergenic, it may still be suitable for those with latex allergies. And since the pillow is hypoallergenic, it’s a good choice for those who suffer from dust allergies and are asthmatic.

Since the pillow is made of natural materials (Talalay latex is breathable) and has an organic cotton cover, it is designed to be naturally cooling. The cotton cover can be washed to keep it clean.

The low loft is designed to be beneficial to stomach sleepers. By creating a neutral spine position, it allows sleepers to avoid getting pain and stiffness in the back, neck and shoulders. We found it soft, without being too soft.

Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Low Loft Latex Pillow review: performance

Comfortable

Temperature regulating

Medium-firm support

Setup

Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Upon arrival, the pair of Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillows were securely and hygienically packed. We've been known to send products back because the packaging process was compromised (folks, we’re talking about bedding – which is susceptible to bed bugs and who knows what else while sitting on various warehouse and delivery truck floors). We were pleasantly surprised to discover that inside of the large shipping box, each pillow was individually sealed and placed in individual boxes as well.

We had to break the boxes down to dispose of them – as well as the plastic – but we were grateful that everything was so well sealed and contained during the transport process. As soon as we carefully cut the plastic surrounding the pillows, they started expanding immediately.

It did not take long for the pillows to regain their shape. Our main tester walked away for about 30 minutes to do something else, and when they returned, the pillows were fully expanded. Fortunately, there was no off-gassing smell from the pillows.

Temperature regulation

Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

We slept on the pillows for over two weeks, and they did not trap body heat at any time. Since the Talalay latex is breathable, and the cover is made of organic cotton (which is naturally cooling), we were able to sleep comfortably and stay cool. As our main tester tends to be a hot sleeper, this was particularly important.

Firmness and support

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

I found the pillow to be very comfortable. As a side sleeper, I think the higher loft model would have been even more comfortable, and those times that I slept on my side, I didn’t get as much shoulder elevation as I probably would have with the high-loft. But for a low-loft pillow, it was still comfortable when sleeping on my side.

In a stomach-sleeping position, we found the support was excellent and helped to keep the spine aligned. We never experienced any pain or discomfort with the pillows. The reason we've dropped half a mark is because there is no option to adjust the firmness level.

Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillow review: user reviews

While Brooklyn Bedding sells mattresses on Amazon, you won't currently find its pillows there. On Brooklyn Bedding’s website, the Talalay Low Loft Latex Pillow has generally favorable reviews, with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 on the basis of 1,383 reviews. Many buyers have found it comfortable and supportive, with some stating that they no longer have neck and shoulder pain since they started sleeping on it.

However others find the pillow just too thin (there is a high loft option too if you feel that's likely to be an issue for you) and a little too soft, and side sleepers in particular have found it's made their neck pain worse. Fortunately there's a 30-day trial period, so you'll be able to find out for yourself if this is the right pillow for you.

Should I buy the Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillow?

In the two weeks we spent with the Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Low Loft Latex Pillow, we found it to be very comfortable and supportive when sleeping face down. This version is a great choice for stomach sleepers, as well as back sleepers who don’t snore. Side sleepers may prefer the high loft option instead.

The pillow is made of latex, and is hypoallergenic. This makes it a good choice for those who have allergies and are asthmatic. We were also impressed with the temperature regulation on offer – we never woke up sweating when testing the pillow, and it kept our tester cool and dry every night. Like many pillows, it needs to be re-fluffed daily to maintain its plump shape. Brooklyn Bedding provides a 30-day (or night) trial, so you can try it yourself to see if it will meet your needs.