Is your spare room Thanksgiving ready? Save $474 on your guest room sleep setup with these Black Friday deals

We all look forward to spending time with loved ones at Thanksgiving, but let's be honest, an extended weekend with the family can cause tensions to run high. And nothing can exacerbate a short temper like a bad night's sleep. If you're having guests to stay this Thanksgiving, a new spare room setup might be the key to family harmony.

A Thanksgiving ready spare room has a comfortable bed that will appeal to a wide variety of guests. It doesn't need to be the very best mattress, but a small upgrade can make a huge difference. With the Black Friday mattress deals, you can get a sleep setup the entire family will love at a price you adore.



Of course, we know you won't be able to take advantage of Black Friday deals on the day (not if you want your guests to sleep comfortably on Thanksgiving)! But as most brands have dropped their Black Friday deals already, you can start shopping right away...

The right mattress for a spare room has an all-round appeal. Avoid anything too soft or too firm, and prioritize durability.

Nectar Memory Foam mattress: was $699 now from $359 at Nectar

Excellent all-rounder: If you need a mattress for a spare room, it's hard to go wrong with the Nectar Memory Foam. The medium-firm feel will appeal to most sleep styles, the excellent motion isolation is ideal if couples are coming to stay, and the breathable cooling cover keeps temperatures even throughout the night. In our Nectar Memory Foam mattress review, we found it a true all-rounder. The queen is just $659 in the 40% off flash sale and it has the durability to last for many more Thanksgivings. We can't guarantee that every guest will wake up refreshed, but we're pretty confident most of them will.

Don't underestimate the importance of pillows – your guests won't be happy when the wake up with sore necks. Our best pillow guide has plenty of options.

Casper Essential Pillow: was $45 now from $40.50 at Casper

Soft and supportive: When your getting a spare room ready, you need bedding that is crowd-pleasing and inexpensive. The Casper Essential pillow hits the brief perfectly. It's silky soft on the outside with a supportive interior that suits most sleep positions. There's 10% off in the Casper Black Friday sale, so you can pick up a double pack for $80.

Simple yet essential, a mattress protector wraps around the mattress and guards it against spills, stains, and odors.

Purple Mattress Protector: was $79 now from $59 at Purple

Machine-washable: When your guests have gone but the crumbs from their Black Friday breakfast in bed remain, a mattress protector can simply be removed from the mattress and put in the washing machine! This option from Purple is water- and stain-resistant, with a stretch build. In the Purple Black Friday sale, you can pick up a queen for just $74.

Don't have the money for a new mattress? A mattress topper is an affordable alternative for increased comfort. If our top choice doesn't catch your eye, check out our guide to the best mattress toppers.