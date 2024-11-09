Looking for a cheap Fitbit smartwatch this Black Friday? This year could be your last chance

The best Black Friday deals often include great savings on smartwatches and fitness trackers. With a diverse range of products available for iPhone and Android users, and models to suit every taste and budget, deals on Garmins, Galaxy Watches, Apple Watches, Fitbits, and more smartwatches will come thick and fast.

But for one particular set of smartwatches, 2024’s Black Friday event could be a pivotal discount swansong for one vital reason. Some of the best Fitbit Black Friday deals are already live, and we expect more to follow, but earlier this year Google (Fitbit’s parent company) confirmed that it would quietly discontinue the Fitbit Sense and the Fitbit Versa.

As we wrote at the time, the death of Fitbit smartwatches is an end we could see coming a mile away, Google’s town simply isn’t big enough for the Versa, the Sense, and its own Pixel Watch lineup. But Fitbit’s smartwatches are popular alternatives to many of the best Android smartwatches on the market and have served their customers well for years.

Since the news, we’ve also seen Google ditch Fitbit.com, moving all of its products to the Google Store. Latterly, even Fitbit’s X account has been shuttered, and socials have moved to the @MadeByGoogle account instead.

The end of an era

So if you’re an avid Fitbit user, or you’ve had your eye on one of the Versa or Sense smartwatches for a while, Black Friday 2024 could truly be the last time you get to snag a big discount on one of these models. With Google discontinuing both in favor of the Pixel Watch, it’s only a matter of time before they quietly disappear from online shelves.

Both the Fitbit Versa 4 and the Fitbit Sense 2 are over two years old already. As such, if you see a great deal on either the Fitbit Versa 4 or the Fitbit Sense 2, then this might well be the last chance you have to buy one at a great price. Leave it any later, and they’ll probably start going out of stock, and prices may even start to rise.

Of course, this isn’t true for other Fitbit models Google is keeping around. The company has previously told us it is committed to Fitbit and its customers, and says we’ll “continue to see new products and innovation from Fitbit.” Those innovations just won’t be smartwatches, but fitness trackers like the Charge and the Inspire should persist at least for a while longer.

Should you buy a Fitbit on Black Friday?

The question then is should you buy a Fitbit smartwatch at all this Black Friday? If you’re looking at either a Fitbit Sense 2 or a Versa 4, the biggest draw is price. Much cheaper than the Pixel Watch or any other Wear OS alternative, we’ve seen both reduced to as little as $79 and $104 respectively, making them some of the best-value Android fitness trackers out there.

You’re not going to find a Pixel Watch, or really any other Android smartwatch at that price over the Black Friday event, making the Fitbit the ultimate budget pick. They might be a couple of years old and on their way out the door, but that’ll make them a steal for those who can find them at a decent price.

Fitbit’s smartwatches might not boast some of the more advanced capabilities of the Pixel Watch range, but they’re great for beginners, as gifts, or for those who just want a cheap fitness tracker with a screen. If you want more advanced running metrics, fitness insights, or the Pixel Watch’s more premium design, then you might want to consider pushing the boat out for one of those instead.

Just remember, if you see a good Fitbit Sense or Fitbit Versa deal this Black Friday, it might be your very last chance to buy one at a discount.

US deals

Fitbit Versa 4: was $199.95 now $119.95 at Amazon

In what could be the last big year for Versa 4 discounts, you can score a whopping $80. That gets you great battery life, tracking for over 40 exercises, sleep monitoring, and more.

Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch: was $149.99 now $114.00 at Walmart

An early deal on the Versa 2 doesn't get us to its lowest-ever price but will save you a decent amount on a capable budget Android smartwatch. Buy it here at Walmart and get six months of Fitbit Premium thrown in too!

UK deals

Fitbit Versa 4: was £199.95 now £138 at Amazon

A whopping 31% off the Fitbit Versa 4 is not to be sniffed at. With Google sunsetting the Versa range in favor of its own Pixel Watch, £60 off might be as good as it gets this Black Friday. You'll get Fitbit's usual array of fitness tracking powered by a delightful 1.58-inch display that makes viewing your metrics a breeze.

Fitbit Sense 2: was £269.99 now £178.99 at Amazon

The most advanced Fitbit on the market is now 35$ off, saving you almost £100 on the usual price of £269. With up to six days of battery life, it features advanced health metrics like SpO2, ECG, stress detection, personalized Sleep Profiles, and more.