Get the Fitbit Versa 4 for a record-low price at Amazon ahead of Black Friday

I own a Fitbit Inspire 2. It's small, affordable, and provides a basic level of smartwatch functionality and health tracking. What it lacks are a color screen and more advanced fitness tracking reserved for more expensive models. However, thanks to an early Black Friday deal, you can now get a Fitbit Versa 4 at Amazon for $119.95 (was $199.95) and enjoy premium features for less than ever before.

The 40% discount brings it to under $120, which is a return to the cheapest price we've seen for the wearable. And, at that price, it's an ideal treat for yourself or a Christmas gift you can bag in the early Black Friday deals.

Today's best Fitbit Versa 4 deal

Fitbit Versa 4: was $199.95 now $119.95 at Amazon

You get an awful lot for under $120 with the Fitbit Versa 4. It comes with standard heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, but one of the standouts that isn't common at this price point is the onboard GPS, which means you can track your exercise without needing to carry your mobile phone around with you. It also connects to your phone to receive alerts, control music, and enable other smartwatch features. It's now a great watch at an even better price.

The Fitbit Versa 4 contains a wide range of different health metrics, including heart rate and SpO2, which is ideal for making sure your vitals are functioning correctly. You can also track these while exercising through a variety of different exercise modes.

But it's not just a health and exercise tracker. It also functions as an extension to your mobile phone. Make and receive calls, read texts, and keep up-to-date with all your phone's notifications. It also has Amazon Alexa built-in for even easier operation.

