Fitbit Charge 6 is back down to under $100 in Amazon's pre-Black Friday sales

Black Friday is an excellent time to buy yourself a nice little present, but it doesn't have to represent self-indulgence: it can instead act as a promise, a commitment to getting your new year's health and fitness kick-started nice and early.

If you're looking for a usable fitness device perfect for new starters, US shoppers can get the Fitbit Charge 6 for just $99 (was $159.95) at Amazon right now. This is one of an increasing number of early Black Friday deals, turning this classical band-format fitness tracker into a must-buy. Packing GPS to better track your running, cycling, and swimming, it's also perfect for gym work and sleep tracking thanks to its unobtrusive, comfortable form factor.

UK shoppers don't have to miss out either. The Fitbit Charge 6 is also discounted across the pond at £114 (was £139.99) at Amazon UK. Not quite as big a discount, but still a decent saving on one of our best fitness trackers.

Not in the UK or the US? Scroll down for the best Fitbit Charge 6 deals in your region.

Today's best Fitbit Charge 6 deals:

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95 now $99.95 at Amazon

At just $99.95, the Fitbit Charge 6 with six months of Fitbit Premium is now back down to its previous lowest price ever, which makes this early deal a steal. With great seven-day battery life, 50 meters of water resistance, 24/7 heart rate tracking, a Daily Readiness score to monitor recovery and onboard GPS, it's a great buy at this price.

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.95 now £114.00 at Amazon

Not as historic a discount, but still a cool £26 off the fitness band. You get six months of Premium membership included too, which usually costs £7.99 a month. The tracker is compatible with iOS and Android, so despite the fact it's owned by Google, you don't need a specific phone to use the Fitbit app. It's also the same price at Argos.



The Black Friday Fitbit deals have barely started, and we're already seeing a return to the lowest-ever price (in the US, anyway) for Fitbit's principal fitness tracker band. While the UK discount isn't quite as big, don't sleep on it: with Google slowly shuttering Fitbit, this might be the last Black Friday you'll be able to buy one of these devices.

