Fitbit Charge 6 is back down to under $100 in Amazon's pre-Black Friday sales
Why wait for Black Friday? Fitbit Charge 6 has returned to its lowest-ever price
Black Friday is an excellent time to buy yourself a nice little present, but it doesn't have to represent self-indulgence: it can instead act as a promise, a commitment to getting your new year's health and fitness kick-started nice and early.
If you're looking for a usable fitness device perfect for new starters, US shoppers can get the Fitbit Charge 6 for just $99 (was $159.95) at Amazon right now. This is one of an increasing number of early Black Friday deals, turning this classical band-format fitness tracker into a must-buy. Packing GPS to better track your running, cycling, and swimming, it's also perfect for gym work and sleep tracking thanks to its unobtrusive, comfortable form factor.
UK shoppers don't have to miss out either. The Fitbit Charge 6 is also discounted across the pond at £114 (was £139.99) at Amazon UK. Not quite as big a discount, but still a decent saving on one of our best fitness trackers.
Check out the deal in full below. Not in the UK or the US? Scroll down for the best Fitbit Charge 6 deals in your region.
Today's best Fitbit Charge 6 deals:
Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95 now $99.95 at Amazon
At just $99.95, the Fitbit Charge 6 with six months of Fitbit Premium is now back down to its previous lowest price ever, which makes this early deal a steal. With great seven-day battery life, 50 meters of water resistance, 24/7 heart rate tracking, a Daily Readiness score to monitor recovery and onboard GPS, it's a great buy at this price.
Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.95 now £114.00 at Amazon
Not as historic a discount, but still a cool £26 off the fitness band. You get six months of Premium membership included too, which usually costs £7.99 a month. The tracker is compatible with iOS and Android, so despite the fact it's owned by Google, you don't need a specific phone to use the Fitbit app. It's also the same price at Argos.
The Black Friday Fitbit deals have barely started, and we're already seeing a return to the lowest-ever price (in the US, anyway) for Fitbit's principal fitness tracker band. While the UK discount isn't quite as big, don't sleep on it: with Google slowly shuttering Fitbit, this might be the last Black Friday you'll be able to buy one of these devices.
If you're not a lover of Fitbits and you're looking for something else, you can always peruse our Best Apple Watch or Best Garmin Watch deals for alternatives.
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech. A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.