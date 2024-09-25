Google is ditching Fitbit.com in a few days, in yet another cruel blow to Fitbit fans

Following the quiet revelation in August that Google was going to stop making Fitbit smartwatches, the company has yet another slap in the face for Fitbit fans, confirming that it will sunset Fitbit.com at the end of September.

Google unveiled the Pixel Watch 3 in August at its Made by Google 2024 event. But the advent of one of the new best smartwatches on the market also heralds the end of an era. Google will never make another Fitbit Sense or Versa model, instead focusing on Fitbit-branded fitness tackers – namely the Inspire, Luxe, and Charge ranges, all of which feature in our list of the best fitness trackers.

While the demise of the Fitbit smartwatch wasn't much of a surprise, it's still a sad ending – and the end of the Fitbit website is just another nail in the coffin.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Fitbit.com is now adorned with a banner that reads "On 10/1 the Fitbit store is moving. Shop Fitbit on Google Store." When you land on Google Store, a new greeting says: "You made it! Google Store is your new home for all things Fitbit. Start shopping below or get help with your Fitbit account here."

What next for Fitbit?

(Image credit: Future)

While Google might not be making any more Fitbit smartwatches, the company still has plans for the brand. "We are very committed to Fitbit, and even more importantly to the customers that use and depend on those products and technology," the company told us in August.

Google also praised Fitbit for paving the way for many of the Pixel Watch 3's health and fitness features, which it said owed much to "Fitbit's innovation and ground-breaking fitness advancements." Google says we'll "continue to see new products and innovation from Fitbit," although exactly what that means remains to be seen.

Right now you can still buy both the Fitbit Sense 2 and the Fitbit Versa 4 from Google.com, and Google doesn't seem to be in a hurry to stop selling them. With both devices recently reaching their second birthdays, however, you might want to pick one up sooner rather than later. When asked for comment, Google repeated its previous August statement.

