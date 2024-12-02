Garmin's Vivoactive 5 dominated Black Friday, and it's not too late to score the same incredible deal on Cyber Monday

It's having a good run

Now that Black Friday is over and the Cyber Monday deals are here, we're still tracking some superb deals across a massive range of smartwatches and fitness trackers.

Here at TechRadar, we love a good Garmin, and I can exclusively reveal that over the last seven days, this Vivoactive 5 has been the number one clicked Garmin on our airwaves thanks to a stunning Black Friday discount. What's more, you can still score one for the lowest-ever price right now at Amazon.

You can grab the Vivoactive 5 for just $189 at Amazon in the US or it's only £178.99 at Amazon in the UK.

Today's best Garmin Vivoactive 5 Cyber Monday deals

Score a Garmin Vivoactive 5 for the lowest-ever price of $189.99 at Amazon, that's $110 off a brilliant all-rounder with an AMOLED display and 11 days of battery life.

You can also score one for the lowest-ever price of £178.99 in the UK, available in the stunning navy colorway with the same great health features and battery life.

In our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review, we loved its fitness tracking, battery life, and sleek design. If you're looking for a fitness tracker that's a great alternative to the Apple Watch or a Galaxy Watch from Samsung, this is it.

It works with both iPhone and Android and offers Garmin's unparalleled fitness tracking. It's the ideal choice for runners, cyclists, triathletes, and anyone looking to make a dent in their fitness goals for 2025.

As mentioned, this has been hot property over the last 7 days, so it's liable to sell out soon!

