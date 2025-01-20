Garmin Forerunner heart rate zones not working? Download this beta update now

Garmin has issued its latest public beta

The update includes strength and body battery improvements for Garmin users

It also includes an important fix for heart rate zones on the Forerunner range.

Garmin has recently issued the latest public beta for all of the best Garmin watches, and one fix for Forerunner models might be enough to encourage users to download it for themselves.

Public beta version 22.14 has started rolling out to devices this month. While it brings a hefty Body Battery and Strength workout upgrade to some models, the company has since confirmed it also contains a vital fix for its Forerunner models and heart rate zones.

In its release notes, the company says 22.14 includes a fix for potential crashing when editing HR zones. More importantly, it says that it has fixed an incorrect time in HR zones issue, and an incorrect heart zones issue.

Naturally, malfunctioning HR zones aren't a malady you'd expect from the best running watches on the market, so if you've been having any trouble with your Forerunner, you might want to consider enrolling in the public beta so you can get this latest fix.

Garmin's Forerunner fix

(Image credit: Future)

This fix has been issued for the Garmin Forerunner 165, 255, 265, 955, and 965, the 265 and 965 release also includes a fix for missing app icons in the notification glance. If you have been having HR zone issues on your Forerunner, you can sign up for the public beta on Garmin's website, or wait for the full rollout.

As noted, the new beta also includes a slew of exciting new features Garmin users can expect later this quarter.

Garmin is adding strength workouts into its running and cycling plans so you can supplement endurance training with strength work. It's also bringing its TrueUp feature to Body Battery, so your score will be drawn on metrics and data from multiple devices if you happen to have them.

One of the biggest new additions quietly added to this release is the introduction of passcodes to some Garmin watches, specifically the Fenix 8, Enduro 3, the aforementioned Forerunners, Venu 3, and the Vivoactive 5.