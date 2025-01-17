Garmin is introducing a security passcode, like the Apple Watch – will your watch get the update?

Garmin has just dropped its Q1 2025 beta update for those enrolled in its public beta testing program. Although many of the updates early users are getting to grips with include improvements to Garmin Coach, Body Battery and other features commonplace in the best Garmin watches, a surprising new feature stood out: a security passcode for its Fenix, Enduro, Forerunner, Venu and Vivoactive lines.

The feature, simply called Passcode, is designed to “help protect sensitive data if your watch ever gets lost or stolen” according to a Garmin press release. The press release states that the feature will come with an auto-wrist detection option, requiring users to enter a PIN to regain access to the watch each time it is taken off the wrist.

The feature isn’t ready yet, and is stated to be “coming soon” as part of the Q1 beta feature launch.

Previously, the only time Garmin users have required a passcode is to access Garmin Pay, the digital wallet you can set up in the Garmin Connect app. Extending it to the watch in its entirety makes sense, as the higher-end Garmin watches contain information pertaining to your contacts and sensitive health data, and it could act as a deterrent to prevent thieves resetting and selling the device.

Which watches are getting the upgrade?

The Passcode feature is coming to the following Garmin models:

The feature isn’t being tested on older Fenix, Venu, Vivoactive and Enduro watches, the Garmin Instinct 3, or the Garmin Lily 2. However, as this is the beta testing stage only, the feature is likely to come to more Garmin watches if the rollout is successful.

