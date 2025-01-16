Wear OS could soon get an Apple Watch feature that makes commuting effortless

Google is working on a major Wear OS upgrade

It would let users scan transit passes without opening the Wallet app

It sounds a lot like the Apple Wallet Express Transit feature

A new Wear OS leak has revealed that the best Android smartwatches on the market might soon feature an upgrade that will make commuting a breeze, and it's a move lifted directly from Apple's playbook.

As it stands, Wear OS smartwatch users who want to scan transit passes need to open the Wallet app and find the pass before tapping it to board their transport method of choice. Now, code uncovered by Android Authority reveals that this could be about to change.

Lines of code found in the 25.02.32 beta of Google Play services reveal references to the changes. Specifically noting "When your watch is unlocked, you can tap to ride without opening Wallet," and "Ride without opening Wallet." So what could this mean for commuters with Android smartwatches?

Apple Express Transit commutes to Android

(Image credit: Future)

The code uncovered in the latest beta is a very clear sign that Google is working on its own version of Apple's Express Transit feature for Wear OS.

Launched in 2019, the feature allows users of the best iPhones and best Apple Watch models to pay for travel without authenticating using Face ID or Touch ID, even working on some iPhones when they've run out of battery.

As it stands, Wear OS users can store and use transit passes on their watch, but to use it they have to open the Wallet app and find the pass before scanning it. Google Wallet for transportation more generally usually requires waking up your phone when using a transport pass, but there is an option to turn off the verification setting for public transit in Google Wallet for payment cards.

While there's no clear rollout timeline or release window for the new feature, it'll be a welcome update for Wear OS transit pass users when it eventually drops.

