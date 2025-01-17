Garmin is about to give users a major Body Battery and Strength workout upgrade for free

Garmin has released its Q1 public beta

It includes software upgrades for the Forerunner, Venu, and other popular Garmins

Strength training workouts are now included in existing coaching plans, and there's a Body Battery upgrade too

Garmin has just rolled out its Q1 public software beta for the best Garmin watches on the market, bringing enrolled users a slew of new software upgrades to start the year.

Garmin's public beta program gives enrolled users automatic software updates containing features not yet available to the public, for the purposes of testing and feedback.

The Q1 release is no different, and is an exciting look at the free software upgrades other Garmin users can expect later this year. While not every upgrade is available for every model, there's at least one upgrade for every major device, including the premium Fenix and Epix models, the Forerunner range, and everyday models like the Garmin Venu 3 and Garmin Lily 2.

The Q1 headline is an upgrade to strength workouts, which are now included in existing running and cycling programs, rather than just as standalone plans. It means runners and cyclists training for a specific goal can incorporate strength and conditioning into their workout, with options for full gym access or bodyweight-only workouts. Here's the full breakdown.

Garmin's Q1 beta upgrade

(Image credit: Garmin)

There are five main upgrades in the Q1 Garmin beta cycle. As mentioned, the strength workouts incorporated into Garmin Coach running and cycling plans is the main upgrade for Coach. These will be available on the Garmin Fenix 8, Garmin Enduro 3, Forerunners 255/265/955/965, and the Edge 540/840/1040/1050/Explore 2 ranges of cycling computers.

The Q1 beta also adds workout execution score improvements to the Garmin Fenix 8, Enduro 3, Fenix 7, Pro, Epix, Enduro 3, Tactix 7, and Quatix 7.

Fenix 8 and Enduro 3 users also benefit from a new update keyboard that promises simpler and more efficient typing, including QWERTY alphabet and symbols layout, autocorrect, predictive takes, and switching between different keyboard layouts.

Finally, Garmin's Body Battery now supports TrueUp, which means your Garmin Body Battery score will draw on data gathered from multiple activity trackers. Metrics taken into account now include Calories, Floors, Intensity Minutes, Steps, and Step distance traveled.

This is great news for dedicated Garmin owners with more than one watch, perhaps a dedicated running watch as well as an all-rounder. This feature is available on every Garmin smartwatch available to enrol in the beta: all of the aforementioned models, plus the Venu 3, Garmin Vivoactive 5, and the Garmin Forerunner 165. You can see the breakdown below.

(Image credit: Garmin)

You can sign up for the Garmin public beta on the company's website, enrolled devices should get the Q1 public beta automatically as a software update.