Garmin rolls out a massive upgrade to EU and AUS customers, with ECG now available
Electrocardiogram is available on a whole range of watches
- Garmin has rolled out its ECG feature to more territories
- It can now be used in the EU and Australia
- It works on watches like the Venu 3, Fenix 8, and more
This week, Garmin has rolled out a massive upgrade to all of its best Garmin watches in the EU and Australia, bringing its ECG feature to customers for the first time.
The company announced that the ECG app is now available in the EU and Australia. As you might expect, the ECG app lets you record your heart rhythm to check for signs of atrial fibrillation, which can lead to health complications in later life.
You can view the results immediately or in the Garmin Connect Smartphone app.
ECG finally rolls out to Garmins in the EU and AUS
ECG functionality has been a mainstay of the best smartwatches on the market for a few years now. The Apple Watch Series 4 popularized the tech back in 2018, with the company shipping an FDA-approved ECG using the device's digital crown. Now you'll find it in all of the best Apple Watch models, as well as offerings like the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Series 7.
As to which Garmins can take advantage of the feature, the company hasn't updated its support page quite yet. However, supported models currently include:
As noted, you'll need both a compatible Garmin and the Garmin Connect app to use the ECG feature.
Earlier this month the company unveiled its stunning new Garmin Instinct 3, the company's rugged, durable, outdoor smartwatch replete with a flashlight, 24 days of battery life, and a durable outer shell. There's even a Solar version that promises infinite battery life in the right conditions.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Garmin's ECG feature is already available in the US, as well as other countries including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam.
You may also like
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.