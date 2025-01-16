Garmin rolls out a massive upgrade to EU and AUS customers, with ECG now available

Garmin has rolled out its ECG feature to more territories

It can now be used in the EU and Australia

It works on watches like the Venu 3, Fenix 8, and more

This week, Garmin has rolled out a massive upgrade to all of its best Garmin watches in the EU and Australia, bringing its ECG feature to customers for the first time.

The company announced that the ECG app is now available in the EU and Australia. As you might expect, the ECG app lets you record your heart rhythm to check for signs of atrial fibrillation, which can lead to health complications in later life.

You can view the results immediately or in the Garmin Connect Smartphone app.

ECG finally rolls out to Garmins in the EU and AUS

(Image credit: Future)

ECG functionality has been a mainstay of the best smartwatches on the market for a few years now. The Apple Watch Series 4 popularized the tech back in 2018, with the company shipping an FDA-approved ECG using the device's digital crown. Now you'll find it in all of the best Apple Watch models, as well as offerings like the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Series 7.

As to which Garmins can take advantage of the feature, the company hasn't updated its support page quite yet. However, supported models currently include:

As noted, you'll need both a compatible Garmin and the Garmin Connect app to use the ECG feature.

Earlier this month the company unveiled its stunning new Garmin Instinct 3, the company's rugged, durable, outdoor smartwatch replete with a flashlight, 24 days of battery life, and a durable outer shell. There's even a Solar version that promises infinite battery life in the right conditions.

Garmin's ECG feature is already available in the US, as well as other countries including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam.