Autumn is in the air and now's a great time to start thinking about warm weather gear. A number of big outdoor retailers are running major sales right now, and amongst them are some seriously strong down jacket deals.

A good down jacket is one of the best investments I've made. I wear mine constantly over the colder months, to keep me comfortably warm on everything from big hikes to short dog-walks. A great down jacket will provide an impressive warmth-to-weight ratio — they're lightweight and pack down small, but offer cosiness levels on par with much bulkier options.

My personal brand of choice is Rab — I'm on my second Rab down jacket; the first one got lost, and I replaced it immediately. Rab is the main brand on sale right now, but there are also lightweight down jackets from other major outdoor brands like Patagonia and Arc'Teryx. These are the brands that consistently impressed me during my years as an outdoor gear tester, and I'd happily buy from them.

Scroll down for my top down jacket deal picks. And if you're in the mood to completely upgrade your autumn/winter wardrobe, I've also rounded up the best waterproof jacket deals and the best fleece jacket deals I've spotted — I assume all of these bargains when the cold weather actually arrives, so I wouldn't spend too long deciding.

Men's down jacket deals

Hop to the women's down jacket deals section

Women's down jacket deals

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